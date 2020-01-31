European Union Postpones Vote On CAA, India Calls It "Diplomatic Victory"

The European Parliament has decided to postpone voting on a critical anti-CAA resolution to March even after it went ahead with the joint motion debate on January 29. Two people familiar with the matter from the Centre government termed as a "diplomatic victory" for New Delhi, reported Live Mint.

The Parliament was expected to vote on a final joint resolution on the newly minted Citizenship Amendment Act, put forward by 560 of the 751 members from five different groups, on the grounds that the act is discriminatory to Muslims and violates India's international obligations.

The resolution also expressed its concern over the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens, which aims to identify illegal immigrants, as an exercise that may create the largest statelessness crisis causing immense human suffering.

The lawmakers accused the Indian government of "discriminating, harassing, and prosecuting national and religious minorities and silencing opposition, human rights groups... and journalists critical of the government."

"Friends of India prevailed over friends of Pakistan in the European Parliament today. Strenuous efforts of outgoing British member Shaffaq Mohammad to have a resolution passed by the European Parliament against India on a penultimate day before Brexit have been defeated," the source said, NDTV reported.

"We expect that our perspective in this matter will be understood by all objective and fair-minded members," one of the sources added.

Initially, the Indian government responded by saying that the Citizenship Act is India's "internal matter".

"As fellow democracies, the EU Parliament should not take actions that call into question the rights and authority of democratically elected legislatures in other regions of the world," the government had said.

Around 25 people have lost their lives during the nationwide anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests. The CAA fastracks the process of granting Indian citizenship to non-Muslim persecuted minorities who came to India before December 31, 2014.

