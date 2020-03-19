Coronavirus Outbreak: Entrepreneurs Write To PM Modi, Suggest 2-3 Week Lockdown To Contain Spread Of Virus

As the Coronavirus epidemic spreads on a massive scale, some entrepreneurs have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging a lockdown starting March 20 across cities that have been heavily impacted, for about two to three weeks.

In a presentation prepared by founders of as many as 51 startups and businesses, which includes Abhiraj Singh Bhal, the co-founder of Urban Company, Kunal Shah, founder of CRED and Kunal Bahl, founder of Snapdeal, said that countries which have acted "early and strongly," which include, South Korea, Singapore and Japan, have been able to contain the spread of the virus, as compared to those which acted late like Iran, Italy, France and USA among others.

"Govt should impose 2-3 week lockdown with section 144 across major impacted cities right away, and be prepared for a second lockdown later," the presentation suggested, as the number of people infected with the virus continue to increase.

It said that although the travel restrictions continue to keep the virus at bay, "we might need a lot more, and sooner rather than later."

The entrepreneurs prescribed that the first phase of lockdown should come into effect from March 20 to April 12, following which April 13-May 17 should be a the second phase which should encourage social distancing as an effective precaution.

They have suggested another phase of lockdown from May 18 to May 31 and stated that starting June 1, all restrictions can be lifted in a phased manner for better results.

During the lockdown, the government should constantly advise people to quarantine themselves in home and practice effective personal hygiene practices, the presentation advised. They also asked the government to maintain a constant supply of daily essentials and groceries and necessary services like healthcare access, public transport, cash availability in ATMs.

Apart from setting up government war rooms under the state Chief Minister's supervision, the presentation also asked the Prime Minister to increase testing infrastructure and capacity, by permitting the private sector to step-in in the testing process.

Also Read: Coronavirus Outbreak: Morgan Stanley, Goldman Declare Global Recession Is At Our Doors