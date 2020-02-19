11 Indian Universities Among Top 100 Universities In Emerging Economies, Indian Institute Of Science Takes Lead

Eleven Indian universities feature in the top 100 positions in the latest rankings of institutions in emerging economies by the Times Higher Education(THE). Ranked 16, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) is India's top-ranked institution, followed by the Indian Institute of Technologies (IITs).

China's universities featured at the top four positions, with Tsinghua University retaining the number one spot. With 30 of its universities featured in the top 100, China has the maximum number of varsities in the list. This was followed by India, with 11 universities in the top rankings - its highest since 2015. A total of 56 Indian universities feature in the full rankings of 533 universities across 47 countries and territories.

THE Emerging Economies University Rankings 2020, released on Tuesday, February 18, includes only institutions in countries classified by the London Stock Exchange's FTSE as "advanced emerging", "secondary emerging" or "frontier". India falls in the secondary emerging category.

We've published our Emerging Economies University Rankings 2020, which are led by @Tsinghua_Uni for the second consecutive year. Explore the full table: https://t.co/5kRxDG3QQO #THEemerging #THEunirankings pic.twitter.com/v2HNCkND7c

While IISc dropped two places from last year to feature at the 16th position, IIT Kharagpur and IIT Bombay followed at the 32nd and 34th positions respectively. IIT Delhi, IIT Roorkee, IIT Indore, IIT Madras, IIT Ropar and IIT Kanpur are the other IITs in the list.



Coimbatore's Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, which is also a part of Indian government's Institutes of Eminence scheme, 2017, made it to the top 100 for the first time. It climbed up 51 spots to feature at the 90th position. IIT Ropar and Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai, were the other debutants in the list at the 63rd and 73rd position respectively.

"There has long been a debate about the success of Indian universities in world rankings, and for too long they have been seen as underperforming on the global stage," said Phil Baty, Chief Knowledge Officer for the THE.

"The Emerging Economies University Rankings 2020 suggests that real progress is being made by a number of institutions in a number of metrics across our robust methodology, and could mark an exciting turning point for Indian higher education, enabled in part by the Institutes of Eminence scheme," he added.

The rankings are based on 13 performance indicators like faculty, research and citations, industry income and international outlook.