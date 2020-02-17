Govt Has Plans For Elderlies, Will Help Them Get Work As Tutors, Caretakers

In a bit to engage elders into 'Action Groups Aimed At Social Reconstruction' (AGRASR), the government is all set to roll out the National Action Plan for Senior Citizens (NAPSrC) in April. The plan will function as elderly self-help groups across the country, rural and urban areas.

Under the plan, the government aims at setting up 15,000 AGRASR groups for as many as 3 lakh senior citizens in 2020-21, The Times Of India reported.

Elders between the age of 60-69 years from deprived households will be a part of the plan and will take up activities like tutoring children, government school students, running creches for children, helping patients in nearby hospitals and adopting any social asset for maintenance with the local body's approval.

The AGRASR groups will actively work on the project for at least four days a week and will receive an honorarium of Rs 50,000 each group in two instalments every year.

The plan enrolled by social justice ministry also aims at operationalising a national helpline to connect senior citizens to regulatory authorities and caregivers by August.

"The action plan will be rolled out in April and state-level plans will also be prepared. The plan begins with the premise that not all senior citizens are infirm and a majority of elderly people can contribute substantially to social causes and be great motivators," said social justice secretary, R Subrahmanyam.

The ministry hopes to reach out to 1 crore senior citizens below the poverty line through such schemes.

The government also plans to set up 250 new old age homes and an agency to facilitate the functioning of the elderly SHGs.

