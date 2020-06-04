Aurangabad: Security Guards Tie Hands Of 65-Yr-Old Man, Beat Him With Batons In Hospital Premises

Security guards working at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Aurangabad allegedly assaulted a 65-year-old man on Monday, June 1. The guards allegedly tied the man's hands with rope and beat him up with batons inside the hospital premises.

The survivor, identified as Ali Bin Hilabi, was visiting the hospital to see his daughter, who had delivered a baby.

The guards who allegedly assaulted the elderly man are part of a private group agency. The incident came to the fore when a video of the incident went viral on social media.

The elderly man had gone to the hospital to visit his daughter. The guards, however, denied him entry. They allowed two other people to enter.

Ali began questioning the men on why he was not being allowed inside, which led to an argument. As the argument escalated, the men tied Ali's hands and thrashed him with a baton.

Ali consequently lodged a written complaint with the police.

"This is not the first time that these private guards have misbehaved with relatives of patients," The Times Of India quoted Syed Mateen, former corporator, as saying. He added that if stringent actions are not taken against the accused, protests will be staged outside the said hospital.

