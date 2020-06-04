News

Aurangabad: Security Guards Tie Hands Of 65-Yr-Old Man, Beat Him With Batons In Hospital Premises

The guards who allegedly assaulted the elderly man are part of a private group agency.

The Logical Indian Crew
Maharashtra   |   4 Jun 2020 4:05 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-06-04T10:53:23+05:30
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Nandan M
Aurangabad: Security Guards Tie Hands Of 65-Yr-Old Man, Beat Him With Batons In Hospital Premises

Image Credit: Unsplash (Representational)

Security guards working at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Aurangabad allegedly assaulted a 65-year-old man on Monday, June 1. The guards allegedly tied the man's hands with rope and beat him up with batons inside the hospital premises.

The survivor, identified as Ali Bin Hilabi, was visiting the hospital to see his daughter, who had delivered a baby.

The guards who allegedly assaulted the elderly man are part of a private group agency. The incident came to the fore when a video of the incident went viral on social media.

The elderly man had gone to the hospital to visit his daughter. The guards, however, denied him entry. They allowed two other people to enter.

Ali began questioning the men on why he was not being allowed inside, which led to an argument. As the argument escalated, the men tied Ali's hands and thrashed him with a baton.

Ali consequently lodged a written complaint with the police.

"This is not the first time that these private guards have misbehaved with relatives of patients," The Times Of India quoted Syed Mateen, former corporator, as saying. He added that if stringent actions are not taken against the accused, protests will be staged outside the said hospital.

Also Read: Migrant Workers Assaulted At Odisha Quarantine Facility Over Misconduct Towards Women Inmates

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Sumanti Sen

Sumanti Sen

Digital Journalist

"I think there's just one kind of folks. Folks."

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Nandan M

Nandan M

Trainee Creative Producer

Creative designer Skilled in Photography, Graphics, Typography, Animation, and Editing. Strong arts and design professional with a diploma focused on adobe suit.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian