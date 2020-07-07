An eight-year-old boy in Tamil Nadu's Thiruvannamalai district suffered grievous injuries to his jaws after he bit on a country-made bomb.

On Sunday, July 5, K Deepak and his friend went near a forest to give food to Deepak's grandfather, who was grazing goats there. They saw a country-made bond there, and Deepak picked it up out of curiosity.

He began unwinding the thread tied to it and tried to yank it off with his teeth. Consequently, the bomb exploded, leaving him seriously injured.

Villagers took the boy to a government hospital in Chengam, upon being alerted by his friend. He was later shifted to Government Children Hospital in Egmore after being referred from Thiruvannamalai government hospital and Government Stanley Medical College and Hospital, Chennai, The News Minute reported.

Police said that the bomb was placed there to lure animals, and are on the lookout for the accused who had kept the bomb there.

An FIR under IPC Section 308 (Whoever does any act with such intention or knowledge and under such circumstances that, if he by that act caused death, he would be guilty of culpable homicide not amounting to murder) has been registered.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu: 6-Yr-Old Boy Bites Into Country-Made Explosive Mistaking It For Food, Dies