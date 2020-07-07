News

Tamil Nadu: Eight-Year-Old Boy Grievously Injured After Biting Into Country-Made Bomb

Police said that the bomb was placed there to lure animals, and are on the lookout for the accused who had kept the bomb there.

The Logical Indian Crew
Tamil Nadu   |   7 July 2020 12:38 PM GMT
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Tamil Nadu: Eight-Year-Old Boy Grievously Injured After Biting Into Country-Made Bomb

Image Credit: outlookindia

An eight-year-old boy in Tamil Nadu's Thiruvannamalai district suffered grievous injuries to his jaws after he bit on a country-made bomb.

On Sunday, July 5, K Deepak and his friend went near a forest to give food to Deepak's grandfather, who was grazing goats there. They saw a country-made bond there, and Deepak picked it up out of curiosity.

He began unwinding the thread tied to it and tried to yank it off with his teeth. Consequently, the bomb exploded, leaving him seriously injured.

Villagers took the boy to a government hospital in Chengam, upon being alerted by his friend. He was later shifted to Government Children Hospital in Egmore after being referred from Thiruvannamalai government hospital and Government Stanley Medical College and Hospital, Chennai, The News Minute reported.

Police said that the bomb was placed there to lure animals, and are on the lookout for the accused who had kept the bomb there.

An FIR under IPC Section 308 (Whoever does any act with such intention or knowledge and under such circumstances that, if he by that act caused death, he would be guilty of culpable homicide not amounting to murder) has been registered.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu: 6-Yr-Old Boy Bites Into Country-Made Explosive Mistaking It For Food, Dies

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Sumanti Sen

Sumanti Sen

Digital Journalist

"I think there's just one kind of folks. Folks."

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian