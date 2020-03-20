"Don't Remember Transactions": Anil Ambani Tells ED In Relation To Yes Bank Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate grilled Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani for nine hours on Thursday, March 19 in a case related to Yes Bank crisis.

Anil Ambani had earlier skipped the ED summon on Monday citing "personal reasons". He has been asked to appear before the ED again on March 30.

During the investigation, Anil Ambani dismissed the charges against him and his companies. For most of the questions he told the investigators that he needs more time to respond since he does not remember all the transactions, India Today reported.

Reportedly Anil Ambani's companies received over ₹12,800 crore from Yes Bank which turned into bad loans. The ED is probing if kickbacks were paid to Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor and his family members by Reliance Group in exchange of getting the amount of ₹12,800 crore.

Industrialists Skip Summons Over Coronavirus Fears



Until Thursday At least five industrialists including Anil Ambani, who were summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Yes Bank money laundering case, have decided not to appear before the agency.

According to an Indian Express report, the industrialists have cited different reasons from personal and professional to coronavirus for not attending the probe.

Diwan Housing and Finance Limited's Kapil Wadhawan and Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd's Sameer Gehlaut cited the threat from coronavirus for skipping the meeting.

While Gehlaut, who was summoned on Friday, expressed his inability to travel due to cancellation of flights after coronavirus outbreak, Wadhawan, who was supposed to appear on Tuesday, said it was not advisable for him to travel due to virus.

Wadhawan in a letter to ED on March 17, had said that it is wrong to say that he is not cooperating with the investigation.

"I have repeatedly expressed my willingness to cooperate but would like to understand the basis on which I am now being summoned in relation to a matter which has been fully investigated (including while in your custody), complaint filed, cognizance taken and bail granted," Wadhwan wrote.

ED is investigating two cases of money laundering against Wadhawan: one related to DHFL finances and the other related to the group's dealings with firms owned by Rana Kapoor's family. In his letter, Wadhawan denied the allegations.

Naresh Goyal of defunct airliner Jet Airways said he had to meet his sister who was suffering from cancer.

Essel Group and Zee Media chief Subhash Chandra said he is willing to appear before the ED but has an obligation to attend the ongoing session of Parliament. Chandra is a Rajya Sabha MP and was present in the House on Wednesday, March 18 during a discussion on two pieces of legislation dealing with Unani medicines and homoeopathy.

The ED had summoned all five along with Avantha Group's Gautam Thapar, and Cox & Kings Group's Peter Kerkar (Cox & Kings Group) — in connection with its probe into the affairs of Yes Bank where it has already arrested the bank's promoter Rana Kapoor and has questioned his wife and daughters.

