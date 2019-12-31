News

Dynasty Politics: 19 MLAs With Family Legacy Inducted In Maharashtra Cabinet Of 35 Ministers

The Logical Indian Crew Maharashtra

December 31st, 2019 / 3:55 PM / Updated 43 mins ago

Image Credit: IndiaTV News

As the debate over nepotism and dynasties ruling political parties in India continues, several leaders from political families have found a place in the newly expanded Maharashtra cabinet.

Yuva Sena head Aaditya Thackeray, son of Shiv Sena president and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, sworn in as Cabinet minister in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on Monday. The 29-year-old legislator is a first-term MLA from Worli seat in Mumbai and also the first from the family to have been elected in the state cabinet.

Senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan took oath as Cabinet minister. He is the son of former chief minister late Shankarrao Chavan. Ashok Chavan was also chief minister of Maharashtra from 2008 to 2010 of the then Congress-NCP state government.

Gopinath Munde’s nephew Dhananjay Munde also got a place in the cabinet expansion. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader defeated Gopinath Munde’s daughter and former BJP MLA from Parli constituency Pankaja Munde in the recent assembly elections.

NCP MLA Aditi Tatkare, who took oath as minister of state (MoS) in the Thackeray-led government, is the daughter of NCP’s Raigad Lok Sabha member Sunil Tatkare, who was the irrigation and finance minister in the then Congress-NCP government. Aditi Tatkare is an MLA from Srivardhan seat in Raigad district.

Carrying the political legacy forward, Congress leader Amit Deshmukh also found a place in the state Cabinet on Monday. The three-term MLA from Latur city is the son of former chief minister late Vilasrao Deshmukh.

Similarly, Varsha Gaikwad, daughter of former Congress leader Eknath Gaikwad, and Vishwajit Kadam, son of Patangrao Kadam, have also become members of Uddhav Thackeray’s cabinet.

Another Congress leader Vishwajit Kadam, who took oath as minister of state, is the son of party leader late Patangrao Kadam.

Besides, Krantikari Shetkari Paksha leader Shankarrao Gadakh, who took oath as Cabinet minister, is the son of former NCP leader Yaswantrao Gadakh. Shankarrao Gadakh, who is a former NCP MLA, quit the Sharad Pawar-led party in 2014 and formed his own in 2017. His outfit is now an ally of the ruling Shiv Sena party.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray referred his council of ministers as the “best team” of experienced leaders who know the “pulse of people”, expanded his Cabinet on Monday by adding 36 ministers. NCP’s Ajit Pawar made a comeback as the state deputy CM.

Also Read: Your Vote Does Not Matter! No Chanakya Neeti In Maharashtra, Only Sinister Politics For Power 

Contributors

Written by : Navya Singh

Edited by : Shubhendu Deshmukh

SHARES

Related Stories

Power Tussle, Coup, Crumbling Alliance, MLAs In Resort: All You Need To Know About Maharashtra Politics

Haryana Government, Housing, Allowance, BJP, JJP, House Rent Allowance

Haryana Govt Doubles Ministers’ Housing Allowance To 1 Lakh Rupees In First Cabinet Meeting

Karnataka Congress MLA Resign

Karnataka Political Crisis: 21 Congress, 9 JD(S) Ministers Resign To Make Way For Rebel MLAs

Keneseth Eliyahoo Synagogue

Mumbai’s Rich Legacy Restored After Keneseth Eliyahoo Synagogue Gets A Facelift

Reservation Maratha Community

After Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Maratha Reservation, Shiv Sena Demands Shivaji Statue

Karunanidhi

The Legacy Of The Dravidian Stalwarts Periyar, Annadurai And Karunanidhi

Latest on The Logical Indian

News

Payal Tadvi Suicide: Two Department Heads Given Clean Chit For Want Of “Linking Evidence”

News

Defence Ministry Alleges Private Firm Not Returning Data Of 45 Lakh Ex-Servicemen For ECHS

News

Kerala Retains Top Spot In Sustainable Development Goals Index 2019; Bihar Deemed As Worst Performer

News

Dynasty Politics: 19 MLAs With Family Legacy Inducted In Maharashtra Cabinet Of 35 Ministers

Fact Check

Five Times Jaggi Vasudev Got Facts Wrong In His Pro-CAA Speech

News

Indian Navy Bans Use Of Social Media, Smartphones At Naval Bases

x

Stories that deserve attention, delivered to your inbox!

Handpicked, newsworthy stories which deserve the attention of a rational generation.