Delhi Professor Arrested Over "Maoist Ideology" In Connection With Bhima Koregaon Case

The National Investigation Agency on July 28, arrested a 54-year-old associate professor of Delhi University in connection with the 2018 violence in Maharashtra's Koregaon Bhima.

Hany Babu Musaliyarveettil Tharayil, a resident of Gautam Buddha Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, is an associate professor in the Department of English. This is the 12th arrest made by the NIA in the case that has put many prominent activists, scholars and lawyers behind the bars.

The case relates to an event of December 31, 2017 in Pune which was followed by extreme violence and arson in Maharashtra that claimed one person's life.

The investigators have alleged that the activists at the Elgar Parishad meet had incited violence with their inflammatory and provocative statements. The investigation also claimed to have revealed a plot to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During investigation, the NIA stated that senior leaders of the CPI (Maoist), a banned organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, were in contact with the organisers of the Elgar Parishad meet to propagate the Maoist and Naxal ideology and also encourage unlawful activities.

The Pune Police filed a chargesheet pertaining to the case on November 15, 2018 and a supplementary charge sheet on February 21, 2019.

The case was transferred to the NIA on January 24, early this year and arrested activists Anand Teltumbde and Gautam Navlakha on April 14.

During investigation, it was found that Hany Babu was propagating Naxal activities and Maoist ideology and was a "co-conspirator", the NIA said. The arrested professor will be produced before a special NIA court in Mumbai on July 29.

Also Read: Assam: Protests Staged Across State Demanding Release Of Activist Akhil Gogoi, Repeal Of CAA