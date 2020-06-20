Suspended J&K DSP Davinder Singh, Caught Ferrying Hizbul Terrorists, Gets Bail In Terror Case

A Delhi court on Friday, June 19, granted bail to suspended Jammu and Kashmir Police Deputy Superintendent Davinder Singh, who was arrested in January this year after being caught ferrying two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists.

The co-accused in the case, Irfan Shafi Mir was also released on bail.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) initially arrested the suspended DSP on January 10. He was then re-arrested by the Delhi Police on March 14. Singh will be in jail as he is yet to get bail in the separate case filed by the NIA.

The court granted bail after the special cell of the Delhi Police, which was investigating the case, could not file a chargesheet within 90 days from his arrest. Both Singh and Mir were granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and two sureties of like amount.

"In the view of the above, considering the fact that despite the lapse of statutory time limit to complete investigation, chargesheet in the instant matter has not been filed till date, both the accused persons Davinder Singh and Irfan Shafi Mir are entitled to be released on bail…," the court order read.

Counsel MS Khan, who represented Singh and Mir argued before the court that they were falsely implicated in the case.



The case against them is pertaining to planning of terror attacks in Delhi and other states in the country. The Delhi Police had charged them under Section 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, relating to conspiracy for terror acts, and under Section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code, which refers to criminal conspiracy.

In its FIR, the police had claimed that Hizbul Mujahideen commander, along with others, was planning to carry out terror attacks in Delhi and other parts of the country, and also "targeted killings of protected persons".

It further said that the terror outfit was training youth of Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab to carry out terror attacks.

Also Read: "Neither Is Anyone Inside Our Territory Nor Is Any Of Our Post Captured": PM Modi