DSP Davinder Singh Case: NIA Arrests Ex-Sarpanch From Kashmir Over Alleged Terror Links

Navya Singh (Trainee Digital Journalist) 
Jammu and Kashmir   |   1 May 2020 7:45 AM GMT
Editor : Prateek Gautam
Image Credit: India Today

In a major development to the DSP Davinder Singh case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a former sarpanch from north Kashmir for allegedly supplying arms to the Hizbul terrorists.

Tariq Ahmad Mir, a former sarpanch from north Kashmir's Shopian district, provided logistic support and arms to Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Naveed Babu who was arrested along with the tainted DSP Davinder Singh on January 11.

Mir is found to have links with arms suppliers in Baramulla, Uri and in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Mir, sarpanch of Maldoora, is known to have close links with the Bhartiya Janata Party in the Kashmir Valley, India Today reported.

He has been arrested from Baramulla amid the nationwide lockdown and is currently kept a single cell. Investigations are underway to establish his exact role in supplying the arms to terrorists.

He was produced before NIA court in Jammu where the agency was given a six-day police remand.

Mir has been married twice and the NIA is looking at his second wife's links in PoK.

During the investigation, Mir has admitted to knowing the Hizbul commander, Naveed Babu, but denied any knowledge of DSP Davinder Singh.

With this arrest of the ex-sarpanch, the number of accused arrested in the case is now seven.

On January 11, the police had arrested Davinder Singh on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway when he was travelling with Naveed Babu, his associate Mohammad Rafi and Mohammad Irfan to Jammu. Police had said that the three terrorists had planned to travel to Pakistan from Jammu.

After initial investigations by the J&K Police, the case was transferred to the NIA.

Davinder Singh was first transferred from Srinagar to Jammu where NIA questioned him before he was taken to Delhi. After his arrest by the J&K police, multiple raids were conducted at his residence in Srinagar.

Davinder Singh was posted with the anti-hijacking wing of Jammu & Kashmir Police in Srinagar and was part of the security staff that received foreign diplomats who visited Kashmir.

Also Read: Jammu and Kashmir Police Dismiss Davinder Singh Over Terror Links

