DRDO Develops COVID-19 Sample Collection Booth For Health Workers

By :  Devyani Madaik  
Published : 17 April 2020 5:12 AM GMT
The sample booth, COVSACK (COVID Sample Collection Kiosk) will be disinfected without human involvement after using once.

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed a sample collection booth, for the safety of health workers and avoiding direct contact with COVID-19 patients, becoming first of its kind in the country.

Designed by Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) Hyderabad, the chamber also minimizes the use of PPE for each sample taken.

The shielding screen of the kiosk cabin protects health care workers from aerosols of patients while taking a sample. COVSACK provides a facility for two-way communication as well.

The concept of the booth is based on the missile containers and the entire operation cycle of testing is supposedly to be completed in less than two-minutes per patient, helping in cutting down gross infections.

The booth will definitely reduce the manpower needed for collecting samples for tests, alongside following all the norms of social distancing.

Six Indian Companies Part Of Global Team Racing To Find COVID-19 Vaccine

