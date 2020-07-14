More than half of the staff managing Uttar Pradesh's coronavirus helpline 112 had tested positive for the infection, forcing the call centre to shut down its operations.

Ten members of the helpline's technical team tested positive between June 20 and 22 in Lucknow. In the next few days, 11 other members of the Ghaziabad team also tested positive, which eventually forced the helpline to shut its operations by June itself.

One of the members, who has been admitted in the hospital, ensured that the helpline services were resumed as soon as possible, considering the surging cases in the state.

Brijesh Gupta, data administrator of the UP 112 call centre, had tested positive on June 20 and has been extensively working from his hospital bed, and managed to restore the services within 48 hours of the closing, The Times Of India reported.

Gupta successfully redirected the calls to various centres across the state, after gaining remote access to the server, ensuring no calls were left unanswered.

After the operations were shut down on June 23, many calls were clogged due to the availability of the limited staff, and most of the technical team has been admitted to the hospital.

Later, the ADG of UP 112, Asim Arun called for an emergency meeting of the staff and technical experts, said the report. Gupta stepped in and volunteered, acknowledging the call centre's crisis in the absence of the majority of the technical team members.

The helpline's response gradually improved right after a few days, ADG Arun informed the media. "Brajesh's resolve and contribution are unparalleled. It's far beyond the call of duty. I salute his motivation and positivity which all of us must imbibe from him," Arun as quoted.

Brajesh Gupta's wife and two minor children had also tested positive for coronavirus. They were released after undergoing treatment for 17 days.

