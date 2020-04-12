News

Donations To PM-CARES Qualify As CSR, Not To CM Or State Relief Fund: Central Govt

By :  Palak Agrawal  
India   |   Published : 12 April 2020 12:43 PM GMT / Updated : 2020-04-12T19:47:50+05:30
Donations To PM-CARES Qualify As CSR, Not To CM Or State Relief Fund: Central Govt

Image Credits: India TV

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs issued a clarification after receiving a number of requests over the eligibility towards CSR expenditure.

The Centre has said that contributions made by companies to the Chief Ministers's Relief Fund or the State Relief Fund towards fighting COVID-19 will not be counted as Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) spending.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs issued a clarification after receiving a number of requests over the eligibility towards CSR expenditure.

"Chief Minister's Relief Fund or 'State Relief Fund for COVID-19' is not included in Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013 and therefore any contribution to such funds shall not qualify as admissible CSR expenditure," answer to a FAQ issued by the ministry informed.

However, donations made to the recently set up controversial Prime Minister 's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) fund or to the State Disaster Management Authority will be allowed under CSR.


Companies with a net worth of Rs 500 crore or more, or a turnover of Rs 1,000 crore or more, or a net profit of Rs 5 crore or more in the immediately preceding financial year are mandatorily required to spend 2% of their average net profit of the preceding three years on CSR activities.

Such government-approved CSR activities effort towards eradicating hunger, poverty and malnutrition, and promoting healthcare, education and gender equality.

A Hindustan Times report quoted an anonymous government official reasoning such a decision. He said if CM Relief Fund is included, funds from CSR activities will not flow outside of industrial states like Maharashtra and Gujarat and such states would utilize a major portion of the corpus while it would create a deficit for non-industrial states like Bihar, Bengal and Odisha.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury, while criticizing the Modi government said, "Corner all CSR monies for his personally named fund & deny States - who are in the frontline of combatting #COVID19 -- these funds. This is "Cooperative Federalism"? Amend Schedule 7 of Companies Act to permit State govts to access these funds which could save millions of lives."

Also Read: Gujarat: Over 200 Farmers Contribute Rs 2,000 Each To PM-CARES To Fight COVID-19

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Tamil Nadu: 65-Year-Old Cycles 140 Km For Treatment Of Cancer Afflicted Wife

NewsTamil Nadu: 65-Year-Old Cycles 140 Km For Treatment Of Cancer Afflicted Wife

Ground Report | MP: Amid Lockdown, Bhopal Gas Survivors Struggle For Food,Treatment In State Capital

ExclusiveGround Report | MP: Amid Lockdown, Bhopal Gas Survivors Struggle For Food,Treatment In State Capital

Donations To PM-CARES Qualify As CSR, Not To CM Or State Relief Fund: Central Govt

NewsDonations To PM-CARES Qualify As CSR, Not To CM Or State Relief Fund: Central Govt

Maharashtra: Migrant Worker From Assam Who Tested Positive For COVID-19 Commits Suicide

NewsMaharashtra: Migrant Worker From Assam Who Tested Positive For COVID-19 Commits Suicide

20-Yr-Old Migrant Worker Cycles 2,000 Km From Maharashtra To Reach Home In Odisha

News20-Yr-Old Migrant Worker Cycles 2,000 Km From Maharashtra To Reach Home In Odisha

Gujarat: Over 200 Farmers Contribute Rs 2,000 Each To PM-CARES To Fight COVID-19

NewsGujarat: Over 200 Farmers Contribute Rs 2,000 Each To PM-CARES To Fight COVID-19