News

US President Donald Trump's Visit Expected To Kickstart Nuclear Project In Coastal Andhra Pradesh

By :  Aditi Chattopadhyay  
India   |   Published : 24 Feb 2020 4:34 AM GMT
US President Donald TrumpImage credit: News18
India expects to generate 22,480 MW of electricity from nuclear stations by 2031 up from the 2019 level of 6780 MW

Unites States energy firm Westinghouse Electric Company, is expected to sign an agreement with Nuclear Power Corporation of India for the supply of six nuclear reactors during the US President Donald Trump's visit this week.

According to The Indian Express report, a viable proposal would lead to the initiation of a commercial agreement with Westinghouse Electric, which would pave the way for the commencement of work on the project in Andhra Pradesh.

Westinghouse Electric Company is a flagbearer of the US nuclear sector, alongside the GE-Hitachi combine.

India and the US had signed a civil nuclear cooperation agreement, in March 2019. According to Officials' indication "techno-commercial discussion to arrive at a project proposal … have made steady progress" and a fresh pact, which builds on the existing agreement is expected to be inked during Trump's visit.

The project which will comprise six AP-1000 reactor units of 1208 MWe (megawatt electric) capacity each, is proposed to be set up at Kovvada on the eastern Andhra coast, about 260 km from Vishakhapatnam.

The cost and schedule will be decided upon finalisation of the proposal and the administrative approval and financial sanction by the government.

It is believed that the Department of Atomic Energy is working on a report, in consultation with the Atomic Energy Commission, to amend the Consolidated FDI Policy, which prohibits foreign investment in the atomic energy sector.

The Union Cabinet had, in May 2017, concurred an "in principle" approval for establishing the six AP 1000 reactors in collaboration with WEC.

"The discussions to arrive at project proposals to set up nuclear power projects with foreign cooperation involve complex technical, commercial, legal, regulatory and other issues, which take time for conclusion. The project proposal will put the nuclear project in execution mode," an official was quoted as saying.

Reportedly, Trump is desperately seeking a bilateral trade with India for a to gain a greater market for the US products from farm goods to motorcycles. Trump had earlier said that the US will sign a big deal with India but probably after the US presidential elections. Now negotiators are trying to put together a limited trade deal before the big agreement.

India expects to generate 22,480 MW of electricity from nuclear stations by 2031 up from the 2019 level of 6780 MW.

Also Read: Ahead Of India Visit, US President Donald Trump Shares Video Of Himself As 'Baahubali'

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Trump 2020 Vs Obama 2010: What The Two Leaders Wrote In Sabarmati Ashram

NewsTrump 2020 Vs Obama 2010: What The Two Leaders Wrote In Sabarmati Ashram's Visitor Book

Delhi Police Head Constable Killed

NewsBreaking: Head Constable Killed As Fresh Clashes Erupt Between Pro, Anti-CAA Protesters On Monday In North-East Delhi

Taj Mahal Tomb Cleaned

NewsThanks To US President Donald Trump, Taj Mahal's Tomb Replicas Are Getting Cleaned After 300 Years

Kapil Mishra Ultimatum Delhi Police

News'Remove Anti-CAA Protesters Within Three Days Or Else...': Kapil Mishra's Ultimatum To Delhi Police

Kejriwal Govt

NewsKejriwal Govt's Happiness Classes To Be 'Observed' By Melania Trump, But Delhi CM Not Invited

News'No Proof Against MLA Ravidranath Tripathi': UP Police Clears BJP leader, 4 Sons Of Gang Rape Charges