'US-India To Seal Defence Deal Worth 3 Billion Dollars': President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump today, February 24, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a grand welcome in Gujarat while addressing a crowd at a jam-packed Motera Stadium.

"The First Lady and I have travelled 8000kms to say that America loves India and we respect India. It is a profound honour to be in Motera in this beautiful stadium. Thank you for your spectacular welcome. Melania and my family will remember this forever," Trump said.

President Trump showered praises on PM Modi, calling him a "hardworking man" who has "shown that anything is possible".

He is friendly, but is tough," Trump said, adding that PM Modi is "a moving story of an incredible rise".

"India gives hope to humanity. In just 70 years, India has become the largest democracy and has become one of the greatest nations in the world. Under PM Modi, villages in India have access to electricity," Trump said.

"Over 300 million more have got internet connection. India will soon become the home to the world's largest middle class. What is impressive is that India has achieved all this as a democracy and as a tolerant country. India's achievement is unrivalled," he added.

Donald Trump today promised to settle a three billion dollar defence deal with India, saying: "PM and I will continue our dialogue to deepen the relation between our countries. Our relations took a new turn when the Indian and US military had a joint exercise - Tiger Triumph. We make the best military hardware and we now deal with India. Tomorrow we will sign a three billion dollar defence deal. We want India to become our premier defence partner."

Talking about the US and India's united pursuit to fight radical Islam, Trump said: "India and US will fight terror together. To this effect since taking office we have worked with Pakistan to take down terror on the borders. Our relations with Pakistan have improved."

Talking about the trade deal with India, Trump said: "PM Modi and I will be making some very big trade deal to boost our countries' economy. I am sure that we can reach a good trade."

"The US and India are working closely in space exploration. Chandrayaan II is a great program. The US is looking forward to cooperating with you. US and India will be partners in our journey to the stars. What India has done under PM Modi is tremendous and I congratulate PM Modi for this. India has been a wellspring of great wisdom. True strength is not in its books and nature, but in the hearts of the millions of people of this nation," Trump said while talking about the field of Science.

Concluding his speech, he said: "Today I say to all Indians to take pride in the glories of the past. Unite for the future and let our nations come together for freedom and its values. God bless America, God bless India. We love India very much."

