Gujarat Civic Body Builds Wall To Hide Slum Ahead Of US President Donald Trump's Visit

With US President Donald Trump's maiden visit to India just weeks away, preparations are on in full swing in Ahmedabad. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) is building a wall along the road connecting the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport to Indira Bridge, purportedly to hide the slums in the area from the President's view.

Trump will be taking part in a grand roadshow along a 10 km stretch in Ahmedabad with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 24. It is in anticipation of the roadshow that the civic body is building a six to seven feet high and over half a kilometre long wall. "The 6-7 feet high wall is being erected to cover the slum area on an estimated 600-metre stretch. This will be followed by plantation drive along the stretch," a senior AMC official was quoted by The Indian Express as saying. According to media, over 500 kutcha houses with a population of 2,500 is part of the Saraniyavaas slum area. The Trump administration on Tuesday, February 11, confirmed that the US President will be visiting Ahmedabad and New Delhi on his two-day visit to India.





After the roadshow, Trump will inaugurate the newly-constructed Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium in Motera area along with PM Modi. According to a report by Ahmedabad Mirror , AMC is expected to spend more than Rs 50 crore to resurface roads and beautify the entire route from Ahmedabad airport to the stadium.