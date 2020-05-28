News

Dog Waits Outside Wuhan Hospital For Owner Who Succumbed To COVID-19 Three Months Ago

The caretaker of the dog informed that each time he left the dog elsewhere the later found his way back to the hospital.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   28 May 2020 12:17 PM GMT
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Dog Waits Outside Wuhan Hospital For Owner Who Succumbed To COVID-19 Three Months Ago

Image Credit: tv9telugumedia

In a heartbreaking incident, a dog has been waiting outside a hospital in Wuhan, China, for his owner who succumbed to COVID-19 three months ago.

"7-yo dog Xiao Bao waited patiently for his owner at Wuhan hospital. Staff at Wuhan Taikang Hospital fed Xiao Bao Xiao's owner died 5 days after being admitted," one Hans Solo tweeted.

The staff at the Suhan Taikang Hospital has continued to feed the dog, The Quint reported.

After the lockdown in Wuhan was lifted, the hospital supermarket was opened up on April 13. The supermarket's caretaker, Wu Cuifen, returned to work and that is when he noticed Xiao Bao. In fact, he is the one who named the dog Xiao Bao, and eventually brought him into the stop and has been taking care of him ever since.

Cuifen revealed that deliberate attempts to leave the dog elsewhere have failed as he found his way to the hospital every time.

Also Read: Chennai Woman Skips Meal Each Day To Feed Her 13 Dogs Amid Lockdown

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Sumanti Sen

Sumanti Sen

Digital Journalist

"I think there's just one kind of folks. Folks."

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian