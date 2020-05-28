Dog Waits Outside Wuhan Hospital For Owner Who Succumbed To COVID-19 Three Months Ago

In a heartbreaking incident, a dog has been waiting outside a hospital in Wuhan, China, for his owner who succumbed to COVID-19 three months ago.

"7-yo dog Xiao Bao waited patiently for his owner at Wuhan hospital. Staff at Wuhan Taikang Hospital fed Xiao Bao Xiao's owner died 5 days after being admitted," one Hans Solo tweeted.

Loyal #dog waits at a #Wuhan hospital for 3 months after his owner dies from covid-19

7-yo dog Xiao Bao waited patiently for his owner at Wuhan hospital.Staff at Wuhan Taikang Hospital fed Xiao Bao

Xiao's owner died 5 days after being admitted pic.twitter.com/H31Ls2Dsrh — Hans Solo (@thandojo) May 26, 2020

The staff at the Suhan Taikang Hospital has continued to feed the dog, The Quint reported.



After the lockdown in Wuhan was lifted, the hospital supermarket was opened up on April 13. The supermarket's caretaker, Wu Cuifen, returned to work and that is when he noticed Xiao Bao. In fact, he is the one who named the dog Xiao Bao, and eventually brought him into the stop and has been taking care of him ever since.

Cuifen revealed that deliberate attempts to leave the dog elsewhere have failed as he found his way to the hospital every time.



