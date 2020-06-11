'Frontline Workers But No Salary For 3 Months': Doctors Threaten Mass Resignations At Kasturba Hospital

Resident doctors at North Delhi Kasturba Gandhi Hospital on Wednesday threatened to give mass resignations if they were not paid their salaries by June 16 which has been pending for the last three months.

The resident doctors' association of the Hospital in a letter wrote: "This is to inform that the resident doctors have not been salaries for the last three months. All the residents are working in this pandemic Covid-19 situation continuously, putting their and their families' lives in danger… We are afraid that if we won't be paid by June 16, 2020, we have to move for mass resignation. We hope the concerned authorities will take immediate action and take our notice on priority to resolve our issue within time."

Sunil Kumar, president of Resident Doctors' Association Kasturba Hospital, said that the doctors have not been paid salaries since March, due to which they are facing difficulties paying house rent, travel expenses and buying essential goods.



"It is a regular feature. We are never given salaries on a regular basis. After every two-three months, a similar situation arises. We are the front-line workers in times of the coronavirus pandemic. We should be paid our pending salaries as soon as possible and should be ensured a regular salary payout," Kumar said.

"How can we be neglected like this? Doctors who stay out of campus and don't have government accommodation need to pay rents, travel and support their families," he said.

Jai Prakash, the north corporation's standing committee chairperson, said that the civic body was convincing doctors and ensured that they were taking all steps to pay their salaries at the earliest.

"We are facing a fund crunch and due to the lockdown, our income was further curtailed. So we could not pay our doctors. We have asked the Delhi government to release funds so that their salaries can be paid," Prakash said.

Kasturba Gandhi, a maternity and child speciality hospital is situated near Delhi's Jama Masjid. At least 10 staffers, including PG students, doctors and nurses, had tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two months.

According to civic officials, the north corporation employs around 1,000 senior doctors, 500 resident doctors, and 1,500 nursing officers.

