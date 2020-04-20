News

Delhi: Doctor Commits Suicide, Leaves Note Accusing AAP MLA Of Extortion, Death Threats

The suicide note mentioned that AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal and his associated Kapil Nagar were responsible for his death.

Navya Singh (Trainee Digital Journalist) 
India   |   20 April 2020 2:58 PM GMT
Edited By : Shweta Kothari  
Delhi: Doctor Commits Suicide, Leaves Note Accusing AAP MLA Of Extortion, Death Threats

Image Credit: India Today

A doctor allegedly committed suicide on Saturday morning in south Delhi's Neb Sarai area and accused an Aam Aadmi Party MLA of harassment.

The deceased has been identified as Rajendra Singh (52), a resident of Durga Vihar.

A suicide note which was found from the victim's residence mentioned that AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal and his associated Kapil Nagar were responsible for his death.

"I have been a broken man for the past 5 years. Prakash Jarwal and his associated Kapil Nagar (the accused) -- gave me a death threat on July 18, 2019. In these 5 years, I also gave them Rs 5 lakh so that they do not hurt my family. I also sold a property at my village and gave the money to Kapil Nagar, which I received after selling. However, he kept threatening me through Prakash. I can't live my life in fear. I hold them accountable for my death. If there is law, both of them should be severely punished," the victim's note read.

As per the police, a tenant found the doctor hanging at his residence around 5.30 am and informed his family members. The body was then sent to AIIMS for autopsy.

The victim's son alleged that his father used to work at a clinic in the locality and was also involved in the water supply business with the Delhi Jal Board since 2007.

The police have registered a case of extortion and attempt to murder against the Prakash Jarwal, Kapil Nagar and others at Neb Sarai Police Station based on a statement of the victim's son.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh: On Duty Sanitation Workers Attacked With Axe In Dewas

