DMK Legislator J. Anbazhagan Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Infection On His Birthday In Chennai

DMK MLA J Anbazhagan, considered to be a close confidante of party leader MK Stalin, died of COVID-19 in a hospital in Chennai, on Wednesday morning, June 10.

He was 61 and unfortunately succumbed to the infection on the day that coincided with his 62nd birthday.

According to reports, he was admitted to Dr Rela Institute and Medical Centre on Tuesday, June 2. He was admitted with a diagnosis of "severe acute respiratory distress" and had tested positive for COVID-19 at the time.

#DMK MLA #Anbazhagan passed away today due to #COVID__19



He was admitted at Dr Rela Institute and Medical Centre on 2 June



He represented the Chepauk constituency in the TN Assembly



Medical bulletin had stated yesterday that his condition had deteriorated and was 'critical.' — Smitha T K (@smitha_tk) June 10, 2020

On the same day, the hospital had released a medical bulletin stating that the political leader's condition had deteriorated.

"Oxygen requirement has gone up once again, cardiac function deteriorated," the statement had read.

#DMK MLA Anbazhagan suffering from #COVID is on ventilator at Dr Rela Institute and Medical Centre, Chrompet⁰⁰#Chennai



Medical bulletin stated his condition has deteriorated and is 'critical' now.



'Oxygen requirement has gone up once again, cardiac function deteriorated.' pic.twitter.com/C1JhsSLGP7 — Smitha T K (@smitha_tk) June 8, 2020

Anbazhagan represented the Chepauk constituency and is the first legislator to die of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu.



He actively took part in the relief work during the lockdown period to curb coronavirus. Reportedly, he had a liver transplant about 15 years ago which added to his health complications.

A three-time MLA, Anbazhagan was elected to the assembly in 2001,2011 and 2016. He was one among the key strategists for DMK.



DMK leader MK Stalin mourned the death of his colleague and said that while on the schemes to help the people of the state amid the coronavirus lockdown, he himself got infected and lost his life during his service to the nation.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Government Bans Plastic Packaging By Manufacturing, Processing Firms

