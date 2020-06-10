News

DMK Legislator J. Anbazhagan Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Infection On His Birthday In Chennai

The first legislator to succumb to COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, Anbazhagan is said to have caught the infection while helping people during the lockdown.

The Logical Indian Crew
Tamil Nadu   |   10 Jun 2020 9:43 AM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Shweta Kothari | Creatives : Abhishek M
DMK Legislator J. Anbazhagan Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Infection On His Birthday In Chennai

Image Credits: The Indian Express

DMK MLA J Anbazhagan, considered to be a close confidante of party leader MK Stalin, died of COVID-19 in a hospital in Chennai, on Wednesday morning, June 10.

He was 61 and unfortunately succumbed to the infection on the day that coincided with his 62nd birthday.

According to reports, he was admitted to Dr Rela Institute and Medical Centre on Tuesday, June 2. He was admitted with a diagnosis of "severe acute respiratory distress" and had tested positive for COVID-19 at the time.

On the same day, the hospital had released a medical bulletin stating that the political leader's condition had deteriorated.

"Oxygen requirement has gone up once again, cardiac function deteriorated," the statement had read.

Anbazhagan represented the Chepauk constituency and is the first legislator to die of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu.

He actively took part in the relief work during the lockdown period to curb coronavirus. Reportedly, he had a liver transplant about 15 years ago which added to his health complications.

A three-time MLA, Anbazhagan was elected to the assembly in 2001,2011 and 2016. He was one among the key strategists for DMK.

DMK leader MK Stalin mourned the death of his colleague and said that while on the schemes to help the people of the state amid the coronavirus lockdown, he himself got infected and lost his life during his service to the nation.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Government Bans Plastic Packaging By Manufacturing, Processing Firms

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Journalist

"Fascinated with simplifying the complicated and writing on the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. Also, a hodophile."

Shweta Kothari

Shweta Kothari

Managing Editor

Journalist, believer. optimist, ambitious

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian