News

Andhra Pradesh Govt Appoints Two Women Officers To Oversee Landmark Disha Law

The Logical Indian Crew Andhra Pradesh

January 3rd, 2020 / 5:32 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Disha Law Women Officer

Image Credits: The News Minute

The Andhra Pradesh government has appointed two women officers to implement the new women safety law, Disha Act that cleared the state assembly last month.

The Act will ensure to expedite the investigation followed by trial and tougher punishment, including the death sentence, within 21 days for those guilty of crimes against women and children.

Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Dr Kritika Shukla and Indian Police Service (IPS) officer M Deepika were on January 2 appointed as Special Officers for implementing the act, NDTV reported.

According to an official statement, Dr Kritika Shukla, who is currently the Director of Women Development and Child Welfare was given the additional charge as DISHA Special officer. M Deepika was transferred and posted as Disha special.

The act will provide quick trial and judgement in cases of rape and acid attacks where clinching evidence is available. According to the act, the trial has to be completed with 14 days, and the verdict has to be delivered within 21 days.

The appeal period was truncated to 45 days from six months. According to this Act if there is clinching evidence against the accused, then the death penalty can be sentenced.

The state will also set up special courts for speedy trial in all 13 districts.

On December 13, the state assembly passed the Andhra Pradesh Disha Act almost fortnight after a Hyderabad vet was brutally gang-raped and later killed by setting her on fire. The name “Disha” was given to the victim in social media campaigns. The heinous crime stirred the country and sparked a nationwide protest demanding strict action against the accused.

The four accused in the rape and murder case were shot dead by police on December 6 when they allegedly tried to escape the crime scene where they were taken for reconstruction of events.

Also Read: Odisha: National Law University Students Go On Indefinite Strike After Girl Students Forced To Live In Shabby Hostel

Contributors

Written by : Debarghya Sil

Edited by : Shubhendu Deshmukh

SHARES

