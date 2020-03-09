News

'Bengal Women Are Being Drugged To Protest, Will Become Victims Of Violence': BJP Leader Dilip Ghosh

By :  Reethu Ravi  
Published : 9 March 2020 5:18 AM GMT

Asserting that women are forgetting Bengal's cultural heritage the West Bengal BJP president said that the state's culture is getting ruined because of women.

When the world was celebrating the womanhood International Women's Day on Sunday, March 8, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh was busy reminding women of Bengal about their culture and heritage. Creating a fresh controversy Ghosh alleged that women are made the face of the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests under the "influence of drugs" and that they could become victims of violence.

"Women are being drugged to sit in the front row of street protests and chanting provocative slogans throughout the day. We must introspect where the society is heading," he said, referring to the anti-CAA slogans in the city. The BJP leader was attending a tea session with people in Golf Green area, Kolkata, News18 reported.

Asserting that women are forgetting Bengal's cultural heritage Ghosh said that the state's culture is getting ruined because of women. "They shout all through the day. What kind of a Bengal is this?"

"If these women behave in this way, how will the common people behave with them? They will become victims of violence," he added.

The BJP leader's comments came in the wake an incident during an event - Basantotsab (Spring festival), organised by the Rabindra Bharati University, where some young women displayed obscene words written by distorting the lyrics of Rabindra Sangeet on their upper back. After the photos from the incident went viral, many had demanded stringent punishment for the perpetrators.

Following a complaint lodged by the university, the police formed a special investigation team to investigate the matter. Meanwhile, the accused have apologised to the college authorities and the student council.

Ghosh's comments received largescale criticism. West Bengal Municipal Affairs and Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim called Ghosh's remarks as "uncivilised and barbaric" and said it may be the case that Ghosh is under the influence of drugs.

"First it has to be ascertained whether he himself is under the influence of drugs. He is an uncivilised, barbaric man. And the BJP has made such a person its state president," Hakim was quoted by NDTV.

Also Read: 'Our Men Did Right Thing': WB BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh On Party Workers Heckling Woman Protester

