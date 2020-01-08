News

“JNU Violence Was Staged”: West Bengal BJP Unit Chief Dilip Ghosh

The Logical Indian Crew India

January 8th, 2020 / 8:00 PM / Updated 1 hours ago

Image Credit: India Today

West Bengal BJP unit chief Dilip Ghosh has landed himself in another controversy, a day after he said communists “deserve” to be beaten up.

On Tuesday, January 7, Ghosh said that the attack on JNU students was a “staged” incident. The BJP leader said that it was yet to be proven whether JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh was really hit on the head by a masked, armed mob, and whether what we saw on her head was really blood or some colour. 

Ghosh, alleging that it was a “conspiracy” to against the new Citizenship law gain momentum, said: “It has now come to light that the JNU incident is staged.”

“How could outsiders enter the university with faces covered, and zero in on some members to beat them up? Then they seemingly disappeared. They must have removed their masks and mingled among students. Or the students who brought them must have hidden them,” News18 quoted him as saying. 

“One person was allegedly hit on the head. It is still to be tested whether it is blood or some colour on her head. Attempts are being made to create turmoil in the country. This shows that communists and other opposition parties are suffering from existential crisis,” he commented on Aishe’s head injury.

On January 6, Ghosh had said that communists in India “deserve” to get beaten up. “It is right that communists have started getting beaten up in the country. Perhaps they deserve it. The way they have behaved through the decades, this is not unnatural.”

“But who imported violence there? The communists, the SFI (CPI-M student wing Students Federation of India). Except Tripura, Bengal and Kerala, we don’t hear about violence in educational institutes elsewhere. Now it is getting evens stevens,” he added.

Contributors

Written by : Sumanti Sen

Edited by : Shweta Kothari

