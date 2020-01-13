BJP Govts In UP, Assam, Karnataka Shot Protesters Like Dogs: Bengal BJP President
The Logical Indian Crew West Bengal
January 13th, 2020 / 1:05 PM / Updated 52 mins ago
Image Credits: DilipGhosh/Facebook
Bengal BJP President, Dilip Ghosh, yet again stirred controversy with his statement on January 12 at a public rally in West Bengal. Addressing the people in Nadia, Ghosh said that people damaging the public property should be “shot” referring to how police killed protesters in Mangalore and Uttar Pradesh.
“Uttar Pradesh government had not only booked such people but also lathi-charged and shot them. Similarly, we will also shoot, lathi-charge and book whoever destroys public property in the state,” Ghosh said addressing a public gathering, reported Republic.
He criticised Trinamool supremo and state chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, for not ordering lathi charge and open fire on those destroying railway property and public transport during the protest against the contentious CAA and NRC across the state.
He said that the public property belongs to the taxpayers and not anybody’s father.
“Who do they think the public property that they are destroying belongs to? Their father? Public property belongs to the taxpayers. You (Mamata) do not say anything because they are your voters. In Assam and Uttar Pradesh, our government has shot these people like dogs,” Republic quoted Ghosh.
“You will come here, eat our food, stay here and damage public property. Is it your zamindari?” Ghosh added, “In Assam and Uttar Pradesh, our government has shot these people like dogs.”
He further justified the police action in these states and said they did the “right thing,” reported NDTV.
Hitting out at Mamata Banerjee, Ghosh said that the CM didn’t take any stringent action against the protesters who destroyed their public property because she didn’t want to attack her vote bank.
He said that it is necessary to identify those harming the interests of Hindu Bengalis. He said that there are two crore “Muslim infiltrators” in the country and West Bengal alone houses one crore of them. He further mentioned that Mamata Banerjee is trying to protect these “infiltrators.”
Contributors
Written by : Debarghya Sil
Edited by : Prateek Gautam