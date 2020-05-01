25 New COVID-19 Cases In Mumbai's Dharavi, Total Cases Rise To 369

With 25 new cases reported on Thursday, total tally of coronavirus patients stood at 369 in Mumbai's Dharavi.

The death toll at densely-populated Asia's biggest slum with home to around 1,000,000 people, stands at 18 so far, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official informed.

The new cases were found in Shiv Shakti Nagar, Shastri Nagar, PMGP Colony, Dhorwada, Transit camp, Indira Nagar, Muslim Nagar, Chaugule Chawl and some other localities in Dharavi, reported News18.

On Wednesday, cases were reported from the 90-feet road, 60-feet road, Matunga Labour camp, Koliwada, Kuttiwadi, Dhorwada, Transit Camp, and Kunchi Kurve Nagar localities in Dharavi. So far, the BMC has screened 70,000 people in Dharavi.

The area reported 42 new cases on Tuesday, the biggest one-day spike, with four deaths, of them, a 60-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman, and two municipal staffers, working in the Dharavi division.

On April 23, Dharavi crossed the 200 mark, with new cases found in Kutti Nagar, Azad Nagar, Matunga Labour camp, Chamada Bazar, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Kalyanwadi and Mukund Nagar.

Dharavi's Mukund Nagar, earlier that week, reported four new cases and became one of the largest clusters within Dharavi to have reported many COVID-19 cases. On the same day, another area within Dharavi, reported 11 new cases, along with new areas including Shiv Shakti Nagar, Ramji Chawl, Suryoday Society, Sairaj.

These cases were detected after the health camps that were held up there, which clearly showed the rise as a result of more testing. Due to all the institutional capacity of quarantine at Rajiv Gandhi sports complex from Dharavi being occupied, the BMC also informed about setting up a 100-bed quarantine space.

The first casualty from Dharavi was reported around 2nd April, of a 56-year-old man, with no travel history and contact with foreign travellers, followed the next by a 54-year-old (BMC) sanitation worker in Mumbai's Worli testing positive for COVID-19.

As of the cases reported in the last twenty-four hours, Maharashtra now has a total of 9,318 cases, with the death toll at 400.

