Delhi: 1500 Shanties Gutted As Fire Breaks Out In Tughlakabad Slum

A massive fire broke out in the slums of South-east Delhi's Tughlakabad area on Monday night, destroying almost 1,500 shanties, rendering many people homeless.

More than 23 fire engines were rushed to the spot immediately to douse the fire after receiving the emergency call at 12:50 am.

The fire broke out at a footwear factory in Keshavpuram area, which is surrounded by three more factories.

"We received information about a fire at around 1 am at slums in Tughlakabad. All police staff reached here immediately. It is being said that around 1,000-1,200 shanties caught fire," Rajendra Prasad Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South East, told ANI.

According to the NDTV report, the fire was controlled at around 3:40 am, but around 1,500 shanties were gutted by the blaze, leaving hundreds of people homeless. The government is currently assessing the loss.

As of now, no casualties have been reported in the incident and the operation to douse the fire is still underway.

According to a report by a hindi news portal, the shoe factory was being run illegally, violating the strict norms of the ongoing lockdown. The media was also prevented from covering the incident.

Also Read: Punjab: Wife, Children Strangle Man To Death After He Attempts To Rape Stepdaughter



