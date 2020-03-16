'Facilities Here Are Among The Best I Have Seen': Delhi's First COVID-19 Patient After Recovery

The first person to test positive for the novel coronavirus in the national capital was discharged on Saturday evening from the Safdarjung Hospital. The doctors had said that the man is totally asymptomatic (has no symptoms) now.

The 45-year-old businessman from Mayur Vihar in east Delhi had hosted his son's birthday party at a five-star hotel in Delhi before being isolated on March 1. He had a travel history to Milan, Budapest and Vienna, and his two brothers-in-law who accompanied him on the trip had also tested positive for the virus.

It was after 24 days that he returned home, to an emotional welcome.

"It was an emotional moment for all of us. I was meeting my family after 14 days. The entire family was eagerly waiting for me to recover and return home," he told The Indian Express.

He will now remain at home isolation for 14 days, as per the WHO guidelines. A team of doctors are also in constant touch with him to enquire about his health.

The man was all praises for the health facilities in the country.

"After getting out of the hospital, I am trying to spread awareness about the disease, treatment and the wonderful health facilities we have in India," he said.

"I was at an isolation ward at Safdarjung that the government of India has created for this. The facilities were very good, it was among the best I have seen, even including private hospitals. I had a private room with a bathroom," he told NDTV.

Dispelling fears about isolation wards, he said, "People are scared of the word 'isolation'. They should know that the space created for patients is like a one-bedroom suite. Proper hygiene guidelines are being followed… The virus is only curable if you have medical assistance."

He further said that Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan video called him on the day of Holi to enquire about his health.

"I knew about him as a doctor and how he has been active in taking medical issues forward, but I never thought I would be speaking to him personally. You feel that you are in safe hands," he said.

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in India hit 110 on Sunday, March 15, after 26 new cases were reported - the highest single-day rise so far. The new cases include 18 from Maharashtra, two from Telangana, three from Kerala and 1 each from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

