Two Railway Protection Force Personnel Rape 16-Yr-Old Girl In Delhi; Arrested

Police arrested two Railway Protection Force constables for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl in Delhi.

According to the police, the girl worked as a domestic help in east Delhi. She left the house on Friday last week and reached the New Delhi Railway station to go back to her home in Ranchi.

Two RPF personnel then lured her on the pretext of helping her board a train to Jharkhand, NDTV reported.



She was then taken to a secluded place from the station where the suspects gave her sedative and raped her. They later dropped her near the Old Delhi station.

The girl was noticed by a policeman, who then took her to the Kotwali police station, where she narrated her ordeal. A case was registered under relevant sections.

The two were arrested on Monday, June 15, after CCTV footage from the area was analysed during the investigation.

Also Read: Raped, Confined & Beaten, Two Adivasi Women Go Hiding In Forest For A Month In Karnataka



