News

Two Railway Protection Force Personnel Rape 16-Yr-Old Girl In Delhi; Arrested

The girl was taken to a secluded place from the station where the suspects gave her sedative and raped her.

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi   |   18 Jun 2020 4:05 AM GMT
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Navya Singh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Two Railway Protection Force Personnel Rape 16-Yr-Old Girl In Delhi; Arrested

Image Credit: zeenews

Police arrested two Railway Protection Force constables for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl in Delhi.

According to the police, the girl worked as a domestic help in east Delhi. She left the house on Friday last week and reached the New Delhi Railway station to go back to her home in Ranchi.

Two RPF personnel then lured her on the pretext of helping her board a train to Jharkhand, NDTV reported.

She was then taken to a secluded place from the station where the suspects gave her sedative and raped her. They later dropped her near the Old Delhi station.

The girl was noticed by a policeman, who then took her to the Kotwali police station, where she narrated her ordeal. A case was registered under relevant sections.

The two were arrested on Monday, June 15, after CCTV footage from the area was analysed during the investigation.

Also Read: Raped, Confined & Beaten, Two Adivasi Women Go Hiding In Forest For A Month In Karnataka


Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Sumanti Sen

Sumanti Sen

Digital Journalist

"I think there's just one kind of folks. Folks."

Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trainee Digital Journalist

"Writing and speaking about the matters where they don't shed light, I'm always on my toes to bring out the untold, unheard stories from the background of Economy and Defense."

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian