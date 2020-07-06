Delhi: ICU Ward Named After Galwan Valley Hero Colonel Santosh Babu In Sardar Vallabhai Patel Hospital

The Sardar Vallabhai Patel Hospital in Delhi built by the Defence Research and Development Organisation in 12 days, renamed its ICU ward after the late Colonel Santosh Babu who was killed in the Galwan Valley clash in Ladakh. Colonel Babu was the commanding officer of the 16 Bihar regiment. His last rites were performed with military honours at his native in the Suryapet district in Telangana.



The temporarily air-conditioned hospital in Delhi built by the DRDO near the Domestic Terminal-1 on Ulan Bator Road has 250 intensive care unit beds. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the hospital and reviewed its preparedness. "DRDO has built this facility in collaboration with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Tata Sons in record time," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said. He also congratulated the agencies working tirelessly towards making the hospital an excellent example in enhancing our preparedness against the menace of COVID-19, via his tweet.

"The hospital is fully equipped with facilities for patients like medical oxygen gas, PPE kits, ventilators, COVID testing facility and other lab tests," the DRDO tweeted. Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal inaugurated the facility on Sunday. The facility is the second of its kind to be manned by armed forces personnel after the 10,000-bedded one at Radha Soami Satsang Beas complex in south Delhi.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police will guard the centre which is 1,700 feet long, 700 feet wide and has 200 enclosures with 50 beds each.