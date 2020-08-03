Suspended AAP Leader Tahir Hussain Admits His Involvement In Delhi Riots: Police

Suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain has confessed his role in the North East Delhi violence that erupted early in February this year. The leader accepted that he had incited people to carry out violence, according to an Interrogation Report (IR) by Delhi Police.

Tahir Hussain admitted that he had met former JNU student Umar Khalid at Popular Front of India (PFI) office in Shaheen Bagh on January 8. As per the Delhi Police, Hussain's job was to collect glass bottles, petrol, acid, stones, on the roof of his house.

One of Tahir Hussain's acquaintance, Khalid Saifi was also given the task to call people in large numbers on the streets for demonstration.

"Khalid Saifi, along with his friend Ishrat Jahan, first started a dharna demonstration in Khureji on the lines of Shaheen Bagh. On February 4, in Abu Fazal Enclave, I met Khalid Saifi for planning the riots," Hussain told the police during interrogation.

"On February 4, in Abu Fazal Enclave, I met Khalid Saifi for planning the riots. It was decided to provoke people sitting on the anti-CAA strike. Khalif Saifi said that something big has to be done at the time of Donald Trump's visit so that the government kneel," he said.

"On February 24, I have called several people and told me how to throw stones, petrol bombs, and acid bottles from my roof. I had shifted my family to another place. On 24 February 2020, at about 1:30 pm we started throwing stones," Hussain told police.

According to a charge sheet filed by Delhi Police, Tahir Hussain is one of the prime accused in the killing of IB staffer Ankit Sharma, whose body was recovered from a drain in Chand Bagh on February 26, during the violence in North East Delhi.

