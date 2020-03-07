News

Rioters Came From Places Near Meerut, Ghaziabad, Says Delhi Police; Death Toll Rises To 53

By :  Reethu Ravi  
Published : 7 March 2020 6:52 AM GMT
Rioters Came From Places Near Meerut, Ghaziabad, Says Delhi Police; Death Toll Rises To 53

Image Credits: One India

So far, the Delhi police have registered 654 cases, detained/arrested 1,820 people, and registered 47 cases of Arms Act.

The Delhi Police on Friday said that those involved in the Northeast Delhi riots came from nearby areas of Meerut and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. The information was revealed after a coordination meeting held at the DCP office in North-East district between the Delhi Police and Uttar Pradesh Police officials.

"Certain points regarding the Delhi violence was taken up during the meeting. The meeting was called to discuss the various aspects of the incident by police officials of the Eastern Range," Alok Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police, told ANI.

The death toll in Northeast Delhi riots reached 53 on Thursday, March 5. Of these, 44 deaths were reported from the Guru Tegh Bahadur (GTB) hospital, five from the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital, three at the Lok Nayak (LNJP) hospital and one at the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital.

However, according to officials, it is yet to be confirmed whether the three bodies found at LNJP Hospital and the five at RML hospital were related to the Delhi violence or not.

So far, the Delhi police have registered 654 cases, detained/arrested 1,820 people, and registered 47 cases of Arms Act.

Meanwhile, the Delhi high court on Thursday directed the police to publish details of all unidentified bodies brought to government hospital mortuaries, on its official website. The bench comprising of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice I S Mehta was hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by a man seeking the whereabouts of his brother-in-law, Hamza, who has been missing since February 26.

The Delhi government has also decided to raise compensation for damaged residential units in the affected areas. The government will start distributing ₹25,000 to those whose houses have been burnt down in the riots. It has also set up nine shelters for the victims.

Earlier, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had ₹10 lakh compensation for families of those who had died in the violence.

Also Read: 'The Police Told Us To Throw Stones': Resident Who Took Part In Delhi Riots

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Make Holi Safe And Happy For Women, This Time #BuraNaKhelo

AwarenessMake Holi Safe And Happy For Women, This Time #BuraNaKhelo

Ground Report |

NewsGround Report | 'Leave Before Holi Or Else...': Mob Threatens Muslim Community In Jhajjar Village

Busting Myths And Fake News Around Coronavirus Outbreak

Fact CheckBusting Myths And Fake News Around Coronavirus Outbreak

Fact Check: No, Ravish Kumar Did Not Identify Delhi Riot Guman Shahrukh As Anurag Mishra

Fact CheckFact Check: No, Ravish Kumar Did Not Identify Delhi Riot Guman Shahrukh As Anurag Mishra

News'Don't Celebrate Me If You Are Not Ready To Listen': Climate Activist Reacts To PM's Post For Women's Day

SBI May Invest Rs 2450 crore To Revive Cash Strapped Yes Bank

NewsSBI May Invest Rs 2450 crore To Revive Cash Strapped Yes Bank