Delhi Violence: Death Toll Hits 34, Police Says 'Situation Returning To Normal'

Northeast Delhi have been on edge since Sunday, February 23, after violence broke out in various parts. The death toll from the brutal riots has reached 34, and over 200 people have been injured.

So far, 106 people have been arrested, and 18 FIRs registered in connection with the violence, the Delhi Police said.

According to Delhi Police sources, WhatsApp groups were used to organise goons from Uttar Pradesh, reported NDTV. The police added that over 50 phones have been seized from the accused.

Late on Wednesday, cases of arson and unrest were reported from Bhajanpura, Maujpur, and Karawal Nagar in Northeast Delhi. Fire Department Director Atul Garg said that they received 19 calls from 12 am till 8 am on Thursday. At present, hundreds of police and paramilitary personnel are patrolling the streets of the affected areas.

Earlier on Thursday, Delhi Police's Special Commissioner (Law and Order) SN Shrivastava said that the situation was returning to normal.

"We are registering cases and proceeding with legal action, soon we will be making arrests. I hope all these things will contribute to normalcy," he said.

Sonia Gandhi-Led Congress Delegation Meets President On Thursday, a Congress delegation led by party chief Sonia Gandhi along with former PM Manmohan Singh met President Ram Nath Kovind and submitted a memorandum on the violence. The delegation, including Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, and senior Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, and Randeep Surjewala, sought normalcy and peace in violence-hit areas of Delhi. Addressing a media afterwards, Singh said, "What has happened (in Delhi) is a matter of national shame, it is a total failure of the central government."

Sonia Gandhi reiterated the party's demand for Union Minister Amit Shah's resignation and said that the Centre and AAP government remained "mute spectators". "Instead of taking active steps to diffuse the situation, the central government and the newly-elected Delhi government, have remained mute spectators as completely mindless rage, designed violence and organised looting of the property has continued unabated," Gandhi told reporters. High Court Judge S Muralidhar Transferred The Centre on Wednesday night notified about the immediate transfer of Delhi High Court judge Justice S Muralidhar, who had earlier in the day slammed the centre, the state government and the Delhi Police over the violence in the national capital. The judge has now been transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The notification came hours after the judge questioned the inefficiency of Delhi Police in containing the violence and for not registering FIRs against BJP leaders and others for their hate speeches. Coming down heavily on the police for the violence in northeast Delhi the HC said, " allow another 1984 riots." The court also observed that several people have left their homes and are afraid to get back. "If there aren't enough shelters, the government should tackle this on "war footing" to ensure that an adequate number of shelters are set up," Justice Murlidhar said. The court also expressed that the killing of I-B officer is 'extremely unfortunate' and said that the Delhi chief minister and deputy CM should visit the affected areas for confidence-building among people. Justice Murlidhar had also held a hearing at midnight at his residence, ordering the Delhi Police to rescue the people admitted in violence-hit north-east Delhi. As criticism arose over Justice Murlidhar's transfer, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad earlier today said that the decision was taken on the recommendation of a Supreme Court collegium, following a well-settled process. Slamming the Congress, he said, "By politicising a routine transfer, Congress has yet again displayed its scant regard for the judiciary. People of India have rejected Congress Party, and hence it is hell-bent on destroying the very institutions India cherishes by constantly attacking them."

85-Year-Old Woman Among Civilians Who Lost Life In The Riots Akbari, an 85-yea-old woman, died after her home was set ablaze in Gamri village. "On Tuesday, I had stepped out of my home to buy milk. When I came back, there were 100-150 people in front of our gali. They broke through the gate, set fire to the first two floors. My children and wife ran, but my mother had difficulty moving because of her age," Akbari's son, Mohammad Saeed Salmani, was quoted by The Indian Express. Delhi CM Visits Riot-Hit Shiv Vihar Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and AAP leader Gopal Rai, visited violence-hit Shiv Vihar in Northeast Delhi on Wednesday evening. The CM met with the residents of the area and enquired about the situation. Before the visit, the CM also held a meeting with DCP, Northeast and other senior police officers for an update regarding the situation in Delhi.

Speaking in Delhi Assembly, the CM reiterated his request for army deployment in the area. "I again appeal to the home minister to call out the army to control the situation in Delhi," he said. His earlier request for the army was denied. He further said that "external elements" were responsible for the violence. "The politics of hate will not be tolerated anymore, politics of riots won't be tolerated, now entire Delhi has to stand together and reject this politics that pits brother against brother," he added. The CM has also announced ₹1 crore as compensation to the family of head constable Ratan Lal who lost his life in the violence. Additionally, one person from his family will be given a government job. "Situation Under Control": NSA Ajit Doval On Wednesday, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval visited the violence-hit areas and said that soon there will be peace and harmony in the areas. "Inshah Allah, aman hoga," Doval said. "My message is that everyone who loves their country - also loves their society, their neighbour. Everyone should live with love and harmony with others. People should try to resolve each others' problems and not increase them," he added in his second visit to the areas. He further claimed that the situation in the national capital was "under control". "The situation is under control, and people are satisfied. We have confidence in law enforcement agencies. Police are doing their job and are alert," he told reporters. PM Narendra Modi Breaks Silence Breaking his silence over the violence that had ensued in the national capital, PM Modi, in a series of tweets, asked Delhi people to maintain peace and harmony. "I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times. It is important that there is calm and normalcy is restored at the earliest," the PM tweeted.

In another tweet, he said that he had an "extensive review" on the situation prevailing various parts of Delhi.