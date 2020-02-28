News

Delhi Violence: At Least 82 Sustained Bullet Injuries, Says Police; Death Toll At 38

By :  Reethu Ravi  
Published : 28 Feb 2020 4:18 AM GMT
Delhi Violence Bullet Injuries

Image Credits: NDTV

According to preliminary police investigations, local criminals were involved in procuring and distributing weapons.

At least 82 people have sustained bullet injuries in the violence that swept northeast Delhi over the last three days, The Indian Express reported. Of these, 21 people, including Delhi Police Head Constable Ratan Lal died from the injuries.

The death toll from the riots rose to 38 on Thursday, February 28. While the majority succumbed to bullet injuries, one man died due to burns, and others were victim to acid attacks, stabbing, teargas shells, and assault. The police have prepared a list of 250 victims, constituting both the dead and injured.

While Lal was initially suspected of having died of stone-pelting, an autopsy report revealed that he succumbed to bullet injuries. The report showed that a bullet was stuck in his body.

"Police have found over 350 used cartridges from the spot. During the investigation, we found cartridges of .32 mm, .9 mm and .315 mm calibre, and some used cartridges of toy guns from the spot," a senior police officer told the media.

According to preliminary police investigations, "petty criminals" from the district, who had stocked country-made pistols and bullets, had handed them out "to unemployed youths and labourers and incited them to join the violence," the report said.

An officer involved in the investigation said that they have found ample evidence that suggests that "local criminals, who have been arrested in the past for robbery, snatching, pickpocketing, etc., were involved in procuring and distributing arms and ammunition."

"Police have started conducting raids at their homes and other locations. Many of them are on the run," the officer said.

MHA Removes Section 144

Meanwhile, on Thursday night, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that the prohibitory orders imposed under Section 144 would be relaxed for 10 hours today as no major incident was reported in the last 36 hours. MHA's statement came after a review meeting conducted by Home Minister Amit Shah with senior officials.

While the police have arrested/detained 514 suspects, 48 FIRs have been registered, and more will be lodging in the coming days, the MHA added.

After the Delhi police filed an FIR against AAP councillor Tahir Hussain for his alleged involvement in the killing of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma, the party has suspended him.

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Delhi Violence Bullet Injuries

NewsDelhi Violence: At Least 82 Sustained Bullet Injuries, Says Police; Death Toll At 38

Kashmir

ExclusiveKashmir's Kunan & Poshpora: What Has Indian Judiciary Done For Mass Rape Victims?

Big Brother Is Watching! Stark Similarities Between George Orwell

ExclusiveBig Brother Is Watching! Stark Similarities Between George Orwell's '1984' & Modi's 2020 India

Around 34,000 Schools Lacks Toilet, Drinking Facilities In Odisha

NewsAround 34,000 Schools Lacks Toilet, Drinking Facilities In Odisha

Coronavirus South Korea

NewsCoronavirus: Over 10 Lakh South Koreans Sign Petition To Impeach President Moon Jae-in Over His Response To Outbreak

Hotstar Blocks John Oliver

NewsHotstar Blocks John Oliver's 'Last Week Tonight' Episode That Criticised PM Modi