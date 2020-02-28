Delhi Violence: At Least 82 Sustained Bullet Injuries, Says Police; Death Toll At 38

At least 82 people have sustained bullet injuries in the violence that swept northeast Delhi over the last three days, The Indian Express reported. Of these, 21 people, including Delhi Police Head Constable Ratan Lal died from the injuries.

The death toll from the riots rose to 38 on Thursday, February 28. While the majority succumbed to bullet injuries, one man died due to burns, and others were victim to acid attacks, stabbing, teargas shells, and assault. The police have prepared a list of 250 victims, constituting both the dead and injured.

While Lal was initially suspected of having died of stone-pelting, an autopsy report revealed that he succumbed to bullet injuries. The report showed that a bullet was stuck in his body.

"Police have found over 350 used cartridges from the spot. During the investigation, we found cartridges of .32 mm, .9 mm and .315 mm calibre, and some used cartridges of toy guns from the spot," a senior police officer told the media.

According to preliminary police investigations, "petty criminals" from the district, who had stocked country-made pistols and bullets, had handed them out "to unemployed youths and labourers and incited them to join the violence," the report said.

An officer involved in the investigation said that they have found ample evidence that suggests that "local criminals, who have been arrested in the past for robbery, snatching, pickpocketing, etc., were involved in procuring and distributing arms and ammunition."

"Police have started conducting raids at their homes and other locations. Many of them are on the run," the officer said.

MHA Removes Section 144

Meanwhile, on Thursday night, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that the prohibitory orders imposed under Section 144 would be relaxed for 10 hours today as no major incident was reported in the last 36 hours. MHA's statement came after a review meeting conducted by Home Minister Amit Shah with senior officials.

While the police have arrested/detained 514 suspects, 48 FIRs have been registered, and more will be lodging in the coming days, the MHA added.

After the Delhi police filed an FIR against AAP councillor Tahir Hussain for his alleged involvement in the killing of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma, the party has suspended him.