Delhi Special Cell Now Arrests Sharjeel Iman For Delhi Riots

Earlier in April, the Delhi police had filed charge sheet against Imam and he was charged with sedition for allegedly delivering inflammatory speeches and inciting people against Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens in December.

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi   |   26 Aug 2020 8:02 AM GMT
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Credits: OdishaTV

The Delhi Police arrested activist Sharjeel Imam under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) on Tuesday in connection with February Delhi riots case.

According to The Indian Express, he was brought back to Delhi from Assam on Sunday on a production warrant.

Earlier in April, the Delhi police had filed a charge sheet against Imam and he was charged with sedition for allegedly delivering inflammatory speeches and inciting people against Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens in December.

He was previously lodged in Guwahati Jail following his arrest from Kako village in Bihar's Jehanabad on January 28 by Delhi Police for allegedly 'instigating and abetting the Jamia violence and delivering provocative speeches at Jamia Milia University on December 13 and Aligarh Muslim University on January 16.

Imam was charged under Indian Penal Code Sections 124 A (sedition), 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, etc) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), over his speech at AMU.

He was booked for sedition by five states - Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, New Delhi, Manipur. Following, he also tested positive for COVID-19 on July 21.

The charge sheet filed by the police states that Iman openly defied the Constitution and called it a "fascist" document, the media reported.

In June, 13 United Nations experts had directed on India to immediately release activists who were arrested for protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act, that included Imam's name among others.

