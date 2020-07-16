Corona Warriors: Delhi Sikh Body Arranges Free Ambulance Service For Coronavirus Patients

As the world battles COVID-19, various communities are increasingly becoming frontline warriors to support the people in need. In times as distressing and trying as these, when there is so much sorrow and helplessness around us, when people are dying due to lack of treatment, some corona warriors are restoring our faith in humanity.

In the national capital, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has come forward to lend a helping hand to the people amid the ongoing crisis.

A free ambulance service has been started by the Delhi Sikh body for COVID-19 patients. Making arrangements for as many as 12 ambulances, the DSGMC has stationed them in various parts of the city for anyone who might require help.

The free ambulance service was started on Tuesday, July 14, on Guru Har Krishan Sahib Ji's Prakash Purab.

"We will provide more ambulances in the coming days. The 12 ambulances available now are equipped with all the facilities. It will remain available till we win the battle against COVID-19," said President Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

He went on to clarify that the nearby gurdwaras can be contacted by anyone who needs the ambulance service. The vehicles will be available 24*7 free of cost. Ward boys and drivers will be wearing PPE.



People can call on the provided phone numbers to avail the services.

