Shahrukh's Gun Recovered, Made In Bihar's Munger: Delhi ACP

Bihar's Munger has once again proved to be the hub of illegal weapons following the seizure of a 7.65 bore country-made pistol from the house of Mohammad Sharukh on March 7.



He was the protester who brandished a gun in front of a cop during the communal violence that shook North East Delhi on February 24. Around 53 people died in the four-day-long riot.

Shahrukh was arrested on March 3 from the neighbouring state of Uttar Pradesh. The police have said that the pistol which Shahrukh used, was made in Munger.

Ajit Kumar Singla, ACP, Delhi Police crime branch told The Times Of India that Shahrukh had purchased the weapon from a worker in his factory about two years ago.

Singla also alleged that Shahrukh used to flaunt the gun among the people of his locality. "The Investigating officers are trying to trace the man who had helped Sharhrukh in procuring the illegal weapon," the senior officer was quoted adding that his arrest will help to establish a connection of Shahrukh with illegal arms dealers functioning in Delhi and in Munger district.

The country made 7.65 pistols made in Munger are always in demand because of its low price and good quality. Manu Maharaaj, DIG, Munger range said that this particular weapon is favourite among sharpshooters or contract killers.

He, however, mentioned that following continuous raids by the cops, the modus operandi of illegal manufactures have changed. Now, most of the illegal gun factories have shifted to West Bengal.

DIG Maharaaj believes that Munger made weapons which range from deshi katta to AK-47 assault rifle were supplied to Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha and Maharashtra. He alleged that more than a dozen arms dealers from these states were arrested from Munger.

It also to be noticed that more than 20 AK-47 semi-automatic weapons which were stolen from the central ordnance depot at Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh were found in Munger in 2018.



