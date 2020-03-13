Delhi Riots: Two Brothers Held For Killing 85-Year-Old Woman By Setting Her House Ablaze

The crime branch of the Delhi Police on March 11 arrested two brothers for allegedly killing an 85-year-old woman by setting her house on fire during the Northeast Delhi violence last month, police said on Thursday, March 12.



The two accused, Arun (26) and Varun (22), who lived in the victim's neighbourhood in Gamri village were identified on the basis of video clippings, and with the help of locals and eyewitnesses.

The 85-year-old woman, Akbari, died after her home was set ablaze in Gamri village on February 25.

"On Tuesday, I had stepped out of my home to buy milk. When I came back, there were 100-150 people in front of our gali. They broke through the gate, set fire to the first two floors. My children and wife ran, but my mother had difficulty moving because of her age," Akbari's son, Mohammad Saeed Salmani, was then quoted by The Indian Express as saying.

Her family members were safe as they could reach the top floor of the house. As Akbari's age affected her mobility, she died of suffocation.

The police officials added that the mob also looted nearly ₹8 lakh in cash, a box of gold and silver ornaments and other valuable articles.

Two mobile phones, including one of the complainant, were seized during the investigation. After producing the accused before the court, they were sent to police remand for two days.

At least 53 people were killed, including head constable Ratan Lal who was on duty attached to the office of the ACP Gokalpuri, in the Delhi riots that shook the country last month.

The Delhi Police on March 8 said that they have filed over 700 cases and detained or arrested nearly 2,400 people in connection with the communal violence. As many as 702 cases have also been filed, of which 49 of them were under the Arms Act.