The police have filed the first chargesheet naming accused Shahrukh Pathan who had allegedly opened fire on head constable Deepak Dahiya and others on February 24.

The 35-page chargesheet also names Kaleem Ahmad and Ishtiyak Mallik for sheltering Pathan and helping him.

Pathan was the first to be arrested for his involvement in the Delhi riot case which claimed at least 50 lives and injured nearly 200.

"The weapon of offence, a 7.65 mm pistol, and 2 live rounds were recovered from Shahrukh in this case," the police said.

The police have filed 48 cases and two Special Investigation Teams (SITs) formed by the Crime Branch are probing into the case.

The Delhi police on April 21, booked former JNU student leader Umar Khalid and two Jamia Millia Islamia students, Meeran Haider and Safoora Zargar, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the North-East Delhi riots.

While Haider and Zargar are in police custody, Khalid has not been arrested as of yet.

The two were arrested for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to instigate the communal riots in the national capital. All of them have booked for charges of sedition, murder, attempt to murder, promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion and rioting.

Communal clashes between pro-CAA and anti-CAA groups in Delhi broke out on February 23 after protests started in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh.

The situation became worse even as Delhi Police was present at the spot, as vehicles were torched, houses were ransacked and public property was damaged and burnt.

