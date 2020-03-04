News

'The Police Told Us To Throw Stones': Resident Who Took Part In Delhi Riots

By :  Reethu Ravi  
Delhi   |   Published : 4 March 2020 10:16 AM GMT

Image Credits: The Times Of India, BBC News India/Twitter

"We did not have enough stones here, so the police brought us some and told us to throw them," Himanshu Rathor can be heard saying in the video.

A shocking report by BBC has revealed that the Delhi Police encouraged members of a Hindu mob to throw stones them towards Muslims during the recent Northeast Delhi riots.

In the video, the cops can be seen throwing stones along with the rioters. "We did not have enough stones here, so the police brought us some and told us to throw them," Himanshu Rathor can be heard saying in the video.

"I saw the police come in with the rioters, who set the shops on fire in front of them," says a Muslim man, whose house was burnt down by the rioters.

The report also features a video that began circulating on Tuesday, February 26, in which men in police gear can be seen asking five grievously injured youth to sing the national anthem and Vande Mataram during the Delhi riots. Faizan, one of the men seen in the video lying injured on the ground, had succumbed to his injuries.

"He could not stand up or sit down, my brother was in so much pain. His whole body had turned black and blue," Faizaan's brother said. The report added that the Delhi Police has not responded to the allegations.

At least 46 people have died in the riots that shook the country last week. So far, the police have registered 436 FIRs and arrested/detained 1,427 people in connection with the violence. According to the police, the situation in the riot-hit areas is now under control.

