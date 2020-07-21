News

Delhi: Kejriwal Govt Approves 'Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana', Assures Delivery Of Ration At Doorstep

Calling it a "revolutionary" move, Kejriwal said that people who receive ration from Public Distribution System shops can get the food items delivered to their homes.

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi   |   21 July 2020 12:18 PM GMT / Updated : 2020-07-21T17:51:38+05:30
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on July 21, announced that the state government has approved 'Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana', a scheme that will help the eligible beneficiaries get ration delivered at their doorstep.

The scheme is expected to be rolled out in the next 6-7 months. It is expected to benefit lakhs of people in the national capital through 2016 PDS shops. At present subsidised ration is provided under the National Security, 2013 Act and this programme would add to the benefits of the Act.

Calling it a "revolutionary" move, CM Kejriwal said that people who receive ration from Public Distribution System (PDS) shops can get the food items delivered to their homes.

He also said it was his government's dream to provide ration to the poor with respect.

"Under the scheme, wheat, flour, rice and sugar-packed hygienically in bags will be delivered to the doorstep of people. Taking ration from a PDS shop will be optional," the Chief Minister said in a virtual press briefing.

In the same announcement, Kejriwal said that the Centre's 'One Nation One Ration Card' scheme and 'Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana' will be implemented from the same day in the national capital.

"This scheme will be launched in six to seven months. The day this scheme will be launched, the Centre's scheme of 'one nation, one ration card' will also be floated," he said.

Earlier, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had started doorstep delivery of several services like caste, income certificates and driving license.

