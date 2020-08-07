Delhi: Man Accused Of Assaulting, Raping 12-Yr-Old Girl Arrested

A man accused of raping and torturing a 12-year-old girl at her residence in Delhi's Paschim Vihar has been arrested, the police said on August 7. The accused has been identified as a 33-year-old man who has four criminal cases, including one murder, registered against him.

In a statement, Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police Shalini Singh said, "After scanning 100s of CCTV footage and questioning suspects, we have arrested a 33-year-old man who has corroborated the sequence of events. His name is Krishan and he has four criminal cases against him … one of them is murder."

The girl underwent a surgery at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced a sum of Rs 10 lakh for the girl's family. He said he was "shaken to the core" by the barbaric incident.

AIIMS में डॉक्टर्स और परिवार से मिलकर बच्ची का हाल जाना। डाक्टर्स ने बताया कि अगले 48 घंटे अहम है।



मैंने पुलिस कमिश्नर से भी बात की। इस जघन्य वारदात करने वाले अपराधियों को सख्त से सख्त सज़ा दिलवाएँगे।



परिवार को सरकार 10 लाख रुपए सहायता राशि दे रही हैं। pic.twitter.com/6VM00SsvSg — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 6, 2020

The girl was found lying in a pool of blood by her neighbours. She suffered a skull fracture and several intestinal injuries. The girl's neighbour, who carried her to the hospital, stated that there were several injuries on her face, back and stomach.



The Delhi Police said that the man raped the girl on August 4, when she was alone at home as her parents, who are daily wage earners, were at work. The accused then fled after the incident.

The police have registered an FIR under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (attempt to murder) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Demanding justice for the girl, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Gautam Gambhir tweeted: "The brutal rape of a 12 year old child is absolutely horrific!" "Those animals deserve nothing less than death. All of us are praying for her & I urge @DelhiPolice to bring the perpetrators to justice at the earliest."

