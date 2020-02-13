News

Delhi Police Accused Of Using 'Toxic Chemical Spray' Against Jamia Student Protestors

By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
Delhi   |   Published : 13 Feb 2020 1:07 PM GMT
Image Credit: News 18

The Delhi police allegedly used an unknown gas that students claimed made them feel suffocated, caused stomach pain and made their eyes itch.

Since the 11th of December, when the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was passed in the Indian Parliament, people have been opposing it.

The movement has only grown stronger after students at Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia were brutally beaten up by the police on December 15 last year.

Recent reports have accused the Delhi police of using toxic chemical spray against student protesters at Jamia are surfacing and creating an unsettling situation.

The Delhi police allegedly used an unknown gas that students claimed made them feel suffocated, caused stomach pain and made their eyes itch.

"Protesters are panicking and complaining of suffocation, stomach ache and pains in their abdomen and chest," Dr Azeem, who is treating victims at Alshifa Hospital told The Telegraph, stressing that the symptoms were different from those seen when people are exposed to pepper spray. "One of the protesters is really finding difficulty breathing even after several medications so, he has been shifted to an ICU."

Activists claim the chemical used could be tear gas or chlorine gas in low concentration.

Meanwhile, more than 10 students from Jamia have come forward to claim that when the police lathi-charged their protest march from the university to the Parliament, they also hit at women's private parts.

"More than 10 woman students have been hit on their private parts. We have found blunt injuries on some of the protesters," the doctors at Al-Shifa hospital told India Today.

Also Read: Killing Democracy Tweet By Tweet: How IT Cells Of Political Parties Wage Propaganda War

