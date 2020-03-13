Delhi Riots: Police Arrest Seven For Murder Of Head Constable Ratan Lal, IB Staffer Amit Sharma

The Delhi Police have arrested seven people in the death of head Constable Ratan Lal and Intelligence Bureau staffer Amit Sharma during the riots in Delhi last month.

Lal had died of bullet injuries during the riots while Sharma was stabbed to death by the rioters.

Police arrested a man named Mohammed Haseen Qureshi for Sharma's murder. Qureshi, a 20-year-old resident of Sunder Nagri had allegedly stabbed Sharma thrice and left the body in the drain. He was accompanied by other rioters as well.

The police, in a press conference on Thursday, said the accused have been identified as Saleem Malik, Mohd Jalaluddin, Mohd Ayub, Mohd Yunus, Arif, Saleem Khan. All the accused are residents of Chand Bagh except Md Danish who hails from Loni.

DCP (Crime) Rajesh Deo said the men were arrested on charges of rioting, conspiring to attack police officers and other IPC sections. "Charges of murder will be confirmed after further interrogation," he added.

According to police, several rioters had clashed with police personnel on February 24 and Lal was shot dead during the violence. Along with Lal, DCP (Shahdara) Amit Sharma and ACP (Gokalpuri) Anuj Kumar were also attacked by the violent mob. While Lal was declared dead on arrival by doctors, senior officers reported severe injuries and had to undergo multiple surgeries.

A week before the arrests were made, the police had collected five videos from people in riot-affected areas, which showed the mob surrounding the police near Chand Bagh. In the footage, gunshots could be heard as the crowd thrashed DCP Sharma with sticks and stones.

Describing the attack on police, an officer said that they were prepared with anti-riot gear but were outnumbered. Police said the accused were recognised using 'facial recognition software'. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also repeated the Delhi Police's statement in the Parliament on Wednesday.

Initially, about 15 men were detained in connection with the head constable case. However, after interrogation, seven men were arrested for allegedly attacking Lal with weapons.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police spokesperson M S Randhawa said 3,340 people were arrested in connection with the riots, and 712 FIRs have bee registered as of now. Out of these, 51 cases have been registered under the Arms Act, and 54 people were arrested under sections of the Act.

