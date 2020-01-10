News

JNU Violence: Delhi Police Release Names of 9 Suspects, Claims JNUSU President, Left-Wing Outfits Responsible

The Logical Indian Crew Delhi

January 10th, 2020 / 5:40 PM / Updated 6 hours ago

Image Credit: ANI/Twitter

The police have said that Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh and other students affiliated to left-wing organisations were mainly involved in the violence. The police action comes four days after a masked mob barged into the JNU campus, beat up students, vandalised hostels and even attacked teachers on Sunday, January 5. 

The students identified by the Delhi Police believed to be responsible for Sunday violence are:

Aishe Ghosh, JNUSU president

Vikas Patel, MA Korean Studies

Pankaj Mishra, School of Social Science

Chunchun Kumar, former JNU student

Yogendra Bhardwaj, PhD Sanskirt

Dolan Samanata, School of Social Science

Sucheta Talukdar, School of Social Science

Priya Ranjan, School of Language and Cultural Studies

Vaskar Vijay

Delhi Police PRO, MS Randhawa, said, “The investigation regarding the criminal cases filed in connection with the JNU violence incident is being carried out by the Crime Branch. But it has been observed that a lot of misinformation related to these cases is being circulated.”

Contributors

Written by : Shubhendu Deshmukh

Edited by : Shubhendu Deshmukh

