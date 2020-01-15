Delhi Police Identifies 'Masked Woman' In JNU Violence As ABVP Activist Komal Sharma

Delhi police have identified the masked woman caught on camera during the January 5 JNU violence as Komal Sharma, an Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activist and a student of Delhi University; confirming the reports published by several media outlets, including The Logical Indian, that revealed the identity of the woman days before the official announcement.

In the viral video from a hostel corridor, a woman could be seen vandalising hostel property along with other masked individuals.

A notice has been served to Komal Sharma and two others - Akshat Awasthi and Rohit Shah - by police, under IPC Section 160 that seeks punishment for committing an instance of group fighting in a public place that disturbs the peace.

Following police's identification, Komal approached the National Commission for Women (NCW), denying the allegations and claiming that she is being framed.

"I am not the woman in the video. I am being framed. I have been deliberately, and with some bad intention, defamed to the extent that now the condition has become bad to worst and I have started receiving calls from my relatives/friends who are expressing their dismay considering me as the said alleged lady in mask/scarf," she said.

The complaint has reportedly been registered by the NCW.

At least 34 people were injured on January 5 - including students and faculty - when a masked mob entered the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus and attacked them with rods and sledgehammers. The perpetrators, allegedly, are members of RSS-affiliated ABVP.

