Breaking: Head Constable Killed As Fresh Clashes Erupt Between Pro, Anti-CAA Protesters On Monday In North-East Delhi

A Delhi Police Head Constable died after fresh clashes between pro and anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act erupted on Monday. Head Constable Ratan Lal was attached to the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police(ACP) of Gokalpuri office in Delhi. Several police officers were also injured.

Tensions continue to prevail in the area as the protestors resorted to heavy stone-pelting and even torched a fire tender in Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas, the Indian Express reported.

The violent clashes broke out in the Bhajanpura, Maujpur and Jaffrabad neighbourhoods of northeast Delhi today morning after protesters hurled stones at each other. On the Jaffrabad-Maujpur road, an unidentified man was seen pointing his country-made pistol at the police personnel.

The violence comes less than 24 hours after the stone-pelting incident near Jaffrabad area. While stone-pelting occurred near Maujpur Babarpur Metro Station, some vehicles were set on fire in Yamuna Vihar. To take charge of the situation the Delhi Police had to fire tear gas shells and resort to lathi-charge in retaliation. Section 144 has been imposed at 10 locations in north-east district of Delhi.

However, the Delhi Police has said that the situation is under control.

"We have spoken to both sides, now the situation is calm. We are continuously speaking to people, now the situation is under control," Ved Prakash Surya DCP (North-East), told ANI.

Expressing concern over the violence, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, whom the Delhi Police directly reports, to restore law and order and ensure peace and harmony is maintained. "Very distressing news regarding disturbance of peace and harmony in parts of Delhi coming in. I sincerely urge Hon'ble LG n Hon'ble Union Home Minister to restore law and order and ensure that peace and harmony are maintained. Nobody should be allowed to orchestrate flagrations," the CM said in a tweet.

Very distressing news regarding disturbance of peace and harmony in parts of Delhi coming in.

Meanwhile, LG has instructed the police to ensure law and order.

"Instructed @DelhiPolice and @CPDelhi to ensure that law and order is maintained in North East Delhi. The situation is being closely monitored. I urge everyone to exercise restraint for maintenance of peace and harmony," Baijal said in a tweet.

