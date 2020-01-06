News

Delhi Police Officers Fired Bullets In Jamia During Anti-CAA Protests, Reveals Internal Inquiry

The Logical Indian Crew Delhi

January 6th, 2020 / 1:40 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Image Credit: Ashish Kumar/ Twitter

A Delhi Police investigation into the December 15 violence during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act has revealed that three bullets were fired by two of the police personnel.

The investigation claimed that the bullets were fired in front of another official at the rank of an assistant commissioner of police (ACP), The Indian Express reported.

After the reports of agitating students of Jamia Millia Islamia University being admitted to hospitals after gunshot injuries surfaced, the Delhi Police had confidently claimed that no bullets were fired during the incident.

Two of the students, Ajaz Ahmad, (22), Shoaib Khan, (23) were admitted to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital while a third student, identified as Mohd Taimin received treatment at Holy Family Hospital.

The protests erupted on December 15 after student-police clashes erupted at Jamia Millia Islamia university. The protests took a violent turn when buses were set on fire, public property was damaged and several students and police officers were injured. The students alleged that the police used excessive force on a peaceful students protest.

The police officials had reportedly claimed that they had fired in “self-defence” when some protesters allegedly became aggressive and started attacking the police.

Statements from police officials were recorded with the Southeast district police. However, records mentioning police firing is yet to be sent to the Crime Branch Special Investigation Team, which began the inquiry on December 16. The SIT is probing 10 cases of protests and riots on the directives of Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik.

Two first information reports filed regarding the violence at Jamia Nagar and New Friends Colony neighbourhoods of the national capital had no mention of police firing.

As the inquiry continues, the three Jamia students were discharged after being treated. Holy Family Hospital Director Father George PA said that the police will look into whether it was a bullet or a teargas shell that injured the student.

Also Read: Jamia Protest: Students With Bullet Wounds Admitted To Safdarjung, Police Deny Firing

Contributors

Written by : Navya Singh

Edited by : Shubhendu Deshmukh

