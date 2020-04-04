News

Delhi Police Gives Five Mantras To Defeat COVID-19, Netizens Express Gratitude

Aditi Chattopadhyay
India   |   Published : 4 April 2020 5:48 AM GMT
Delhi Police Gives Five Mantras To Defeat COVID-19, Netizens Express Gratitude

Image credit: Times of India

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava appealed to the people to follow "five simple mantras" to eradicate COVID-19 from India on April 1.

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava appealed to the people to follow "five simple mantras" to eradicate COVID-19 from India on April 1.

The five mantras are, self-isolation, social distancing, self-hygiene, self-quarantine and cooperation with all health officials, reported NDTV.

"I would like to reach out to every citizen of India to unite as a member of humanity to face the most serious challenge faced by modern civilization today. History teaches us that societies survive if they make the right choices at the right time in the right direction," Shrivastava wrote on Twitter.

"I suggest five simple mantras make your individual contribution in our fight against COVID-19: We must practice self-isolation, social distancing, self-hygiene, self-quarantine and cooperate with all health officials," the Delhi Police Commissioner wrote in a statement.

"LET US UNITE TO FREE INDIA FROM COVID-19. Even if you step out for an emergency, restrict the frequency and the length of your visit," he said and advised people to observe self-isolation.

He opined that the COVID-19 pandemic "transgresses all divisions of society irrespective of race, colour, religion and class". On maintaining social distancing he advised the people to maintain a safe distance of at least one meter when meeting anyone.

"Be cautious of your surroundings and guide each other to observe this medical code," he added. He urged the citizens of the country to join hands in spirit and cooperate with all health officials, doctors, paramedics by obeying their advice.

"Be patient and say a sincere ''Thank You'' to all including police personnel for being the frontline responders. Help them to help you," he said.

Netizens React

Tweeple pledged their support and thanked the police force for looking out for the citizens during these tough times.



Also Read: 'Need Common Exit Strategy To Lift Lockdown': PM Modi To Chief Ministers

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Amid Coronavirus Lockdown Health Of River Ganga Improves: Experts

EnvironmentAmid Coronavirus Lockdown Health Of River Ganga Improves: Experts

Fact Check: Viral WhatsApp Claiming Muslim Owned Restaurants Spitting In Food To Spread Novel Coronavirus Are Old

Fact CheckFact Check: Viral WhatsApp Claiming Muslim Owned Restaurants Spitting In Food To Spread Novel Coronavirus Are Old

Fact Check: British Prince Charles Cured Of COVID-19 With Help Of Ayurveda?

Fact CheckFact Check: British Prince Charles Cured Of COVID-19 With Help Of Ayurveda?

PM

NewsPM's Call To Turn Off Lights Might Affect Power Grid: Maha Energy Minister Nitin Raut

COVID-19 Outbreak India: Cases Double In Three Days, 25% linked to Delhi Mosque

NewsCOVID-19 Outbreak India: Cases Double In Three Days, 25% linked to Delhi Mosque

Madhya Pradesh: Dubai Returned Man Who Organised Feast For 1,500, Tests Positive For COVID-19

NewsMadhya Pradesh: Dubai Returned Man Who Organised Feast For 1,500, Tests Positive For COVID-19