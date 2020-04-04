Delhi Police Gives Five Mantras To Defeat COVID-19, Netizens Express Gratitude

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava appealed to the people to follow "five simple mantras" to eradicate COVID-19 from India on April 1.

The five mantras are, self-isolation, social distancing, self-hygiene, self-quarantine and cooperation with all health officials, reported NDTV.

"I would like to reach out to every citizen of India to unite as a member of humanity to face the most serious challenge faced by modern civilization today. History teaches us that societies survive if they make the right choices at the right time in the right direction," Shrivastava wrote on Twitter.

I would like to reach out to every citizen of India to unite as a member of humanity to face the most serious challenge faced by modern civilization today. History teaches us that societies survive if they make the right choices at the right time in the right direction. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/GwjnSZSPl8 — CP Delhi (@CPDelhi) April 2, 2020

"I suggest five simple mantras make your individual contribution in our fight against COVID-19: We must practice self-isolation, social distancing, self-hygiene, self-quarantine and cooperate with all health officials," the Delhi Police Commissioner wrote in a statement.

"LET US UNITE TO FREE INDIA FROM COVID-19. Even if you step out for an emergency, restrict the frequency and the length of your visit," he said and advised people to observe self-isolation.

He opined that the COVID-19 pandemic "transgresses all divisions of society irrespective of race, colour, religion and class". On maintaining social distancing he advised the people to maintain a safe distance of at least one meter when meeting anyone.

"Be cautious of your surroundings and guide each other to observe this medical code," he added. He urged the citizens of the country to join hands in spirit and cooperate with all health officials, doctors, paramedics by obeying their advice.

"Be patient and say a sincere ''Thank You'' to all including police personnel for being the frontline responders. Help them to help you," he said.

Netizens React

Tweeple pledged their support and thanked the police force for looking out for the citizens during these tough times.

A very sincere Thank You — Harbeer Singh (@MaverickTraderz) April 2, 2020 A very Good Evening to you Sir and Thanks for your valuable tips.

As loyal citizen of Delhi we are here to follow all the guidelines given by you or Govt of india same time we are very hopeful from you - please take a very serious action against Nizamuddin people.

Warm Regards — ajaysharma (@ajaysharma770) April 2, 2020







Ur encouragement, advice and dedication is only hope to fight the current problem. Pray for ur health and safety — KAILASH SATTI (@sattikch) April 2, 2020 Ur encouragement, advice and dedication is only hope to fight the current problem. Pray for ur health and safety — KAILASH SATTI (@sattikch) April 2, 2020



