[Video] People Loot Mangoes Worth Rs 30,000 From Street Vendors In Delhi

Dozens of people in the national capital on Wednesday pounced upon crates of mangoes that were left unattended by a street vendor and left the stall clean in north Delhi's Jagatpuri area.

According to Chhote, a fruit-seller, the incident took place after a fight that broke out in the neighbourhood.

"They had a fight over there, near the school. A group of men came here and asked me to move my theli (push cart)," he said.

As the stall remained unguarded, group of people in the area decided to scoop up whatever they could and rushed, leaving the crates empty.

"I had 15 crates of mangoes here worth about Rs 30,000. They took everything," Chhote said.

A video of the incident has been widely shared on social media.

The haloed middle class, robbing mangoes of a poor hawker. Honesty is just lack of opportunity to be dishonest. #Delhi

pic.twitter.com/ujTJMzl0Hs — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) May 22, 2020

Some were seen hiding mangoes in their helmets, while others encouraged people to carry it for free. The incident also caused a traffic jam and chaos in the area.

Chhote said he has filed a complaint with the police but no action has been taken yet.



